University of Minnesota Athletics





Taylor Hayes (women’s hockey) and John Michael Schmitz (soccer) are the school’s recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor. The announcement was made tonight at the Golden Goldys, an annual banquet celebrating the success of Minnesota’s student-athlete. This has been announced by the University of Minnesota(women’s hockey) and(soccer) are the school’s recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor. The announcement was made tonight at the Golden Goldys, an annual banquet celebrating the success of Minnesota’s student-athlete. The Big Ten Medal of Honor is presented annually to a top female and male student-athlete at each conference setting, with this year’s honor marking the 109th anniversary of the award. The conference’s most exclusive award was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence. The Big Ten Medal of Honor was first awarded in 1915 to a student-athlete from the graduating class of any university who had “achieved the greatest skill in athletics and scientific work”. Big Ten schools have thousands of student-athletes, but only 28 earn this prestigious award on an annual basis. Heise was a Patty Kazmaier Top-10 Finalist in 2023 after winning the award in 2022. She was also named First Team All-American, First Team All-USCHO, WCHA Forward of the Year, All-WCHA First Team, WCHA All-Tournament Team and was a WCHA Player of the Year finalist. The First Team All-American ranked first in the nation with 30 goals, second with 67 points, and third with 37 assists. The co-captain was twice named National Player of the Month and was a four-time WCHA Forward of the Week. She played in all 39 games last season and became the all-time program leader with 173 career games. She became just the ninth Gopher ever to reach 200 career points and also earned WCHA All-Academic Team laurels during her career. Schmitz, who had just been selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, was ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus for the 2022 season, a First-Team All-American and was one of three Rimington Trophy finalists. He started all 12 regular season games at center, blocking for an offense that rushed for 2,698 yards and 33 touchdowns and one that passed for 2,369 yards and 12 touchdowns. Schmitz was named a First Team All-American by the AP and the FWAA and was a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the AFCA. He was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection by both the coaches and media. Schmitz was a 2022 CSC Academic All-American (second team) and was also named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Schmitz became the fifth ever Gopher to be named an Academic All-American and All-American for his play on the court. He was named All-American for academics and track along with Bob Hobert (1956), Bob Stein (1968), Greg Eslinger (2004 and 2005), and Maxx Williams (2014). Schmitz was also named Academic All-Big Ten in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2023/5/1/athletics-heise-schmitz-receive-big-ten-medal-of-honor.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos