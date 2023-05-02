Arizona HS coaches are taking steps for padded spring football practices

Some Arizona high school football coaches have begun taking steps to fill spring football practices starting next year.

Chandler Hamilton coach Mike Zdebski said it started with a vote among Chandler Unified School District head football coaches. That was a 6-0 vote in favour, Zdebski said.

Zdebski said they then took this to Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell, president of the Arizona High School Football Coaches Association, who reached out to 6A coaches last week to get feedback.

“We are in the early stages of discussion and data collection,” Jewell said in a text message. “Honestly, not much going on right now.”

Jewell said the sentiment for having it was mostly positive.

“I’m trying to get a sense of how 6A coaches feel about it,” he said. “We only have about half of their responses.”

Several steps need to be taken for this to become a reality. And if only 6A schools adopt padded spring football, teams from the other conferences will want to line up. And the biggest hurdles are clearing through administrators and the board of directors of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and perhaps the AIA Legislative Council.

Zdebski sent a copy of a proposal that would outline the plan for the 18-day spring practices that schools are already assigned through the AIA bylaws.

They would be:

-Two days only helmets, three days only helmets and shoulder pads. After the fifth day, full sanitary napkins can be worn.

-A scrimmage can be within the team, another team, or three other teams.

Zdebski said there was a Zoom call among 6A coaches and it was discussed at the coaches association clinic. He said they are looking for unanimous support from 6A coaches.

“It’s about safety,” said Zdebski.

Zdebski listed Georgia and Florida among states that have already had padded high school spring football practices.

Zdebski said he believes this is also important for recruitment, when college coaches want to see kids in sanitary pads.

But Zak Hill, Scottsdale Saguaro freshman head coach, who was one of those coaches who spent the past two years going through high school spring football practices as a recruiter as an offensive coordinator at Arizona State and Boise State, doesn’t believe kids in pads will be in spring practice. make or break their recruitment.

But he’s not against it. He feels there are some benefits with padded jumping drills, especially with the learning part of it on blocking and tackling techniques.

“Honestly, I can go either way with it,” Hill said in an email. “I’d be fine with having 8-10 padded workouts. I don’t think we’d want to push it much higher. I’m also fine with not dealing with pads and limiting actual contact throughout the year.

“It would be nice to have the opportunity to work the OL, DL more with pads on, and to be able to scrimmage within the team. I don’t think it will make or break recruiting with college evaluations”. I think if I was leaning in any way, I’d like some spring pad exercises. I think some of the tackling and blocking technique is important to work on with this age group. I think it should be the same all over the board for all levels. Not just a 6A thing.”

