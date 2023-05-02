Flyers and Snider Hockey open new street hockey rink in Kensington





Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities continue to strive towards their shared goal of growing the game. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday for a new outdoor street hockey rink, refurbished playground and new sports wall at the Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in Kensington. According to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, Snider Youth Hockey & Education has invested more than $1 million in the project. In February 2022, Flyers Charities donated $400,000 to fund construction of the new rink. We were so excited to start this and to be able to improve and deepen the services we provide to the children, youth and families of this neighborhood, said Scott Tharp, president of Snider Youth Hockey & Education. The Flyers and Flyers Charities also announced that they will sponsor a Learn to Play summer ball hockey program at the new Scanlon rink and provide all equipment. Registration will open in May, together with the program (exact date to be determined). During the cutting ceremony, Executive Director of Flyers Charities Cindy Stutman, Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty and Flyers center Sean Couturier also presented a $300,000 check to Snider Youth Hockey & Education to use together on their next project. READ MORE: Keeping Morgan Frost will be one of Flyers’ priorities in free agency In addition to the rink at Scanlon, Snider Youth Hockey & Education operates seven other locations in the city. Tharp said the organization hopes to replicate the Scanlon project at those other locations in the future. One of our organization’s core values ​​is growing the game and this project is an incredible opportunity to do just that, Stutman said. We know hockey is such a great sport, but it is also expensive. And it’s so important to us to be able to give kids the resources to learn the game, play the game, and have access to all the other resources that are here and part of Snider. Student-athletes in attendance got to test the new ice rink, improved playground and new sports wall for the first time alongside Couturier, who is also an ambassador for Snider Youth Hockey & Education. We’ve talked about this for so long and to see it all in action and see kids on the playground and see kids on the rink is what it’s all about, Stutman said. The months of work and fundraising and all the collaboration, it was really about creating this for these kids. Late Flyers founder Ed Snider created what was originally the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation in 2005 with the goal of uniting Philadelphia communities through hockey and education. The organization aims to create opportunities for under-resourced youth in the Greater Philadelphia Region to put them on the path to success in life.

