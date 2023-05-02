Dr. Zhang’s love of table tennis helps Texas Wesleyan University students get involved

Dr. Yukong Zhang shares his love for both table tennis and computer science with his students, from the click-clack of a table tennis ball bouncing off the paddle on the table to the click-clack of the computer keyboard programming.

Zhang, a computer science professor, plays competitive table tennis at Texas Wesleyan, often against his own students. His office even displays several trophies that he has won over the years.

“I seriously play with my students, and sometimes they are better than me,” he laughed.

Zhang also often clicks the shutter button on his camera as a sports photographer. He has been invited to several tournaments around the state to take pictures, which he says he loves because he gets a close look at the players.

“I have the chance to get closer and I like watching table tennis,” he said. “Not everyone gets to do that.”

Teaching at Texas Wesleyan has allowed him to get more involved in table tennis and interact with students outside of the classroom – but he didn’t play table tennis until about 10 years ago and originally had no plans to even become a professor.

“I never thought I would become a professor,” he said. “When you spend many, many years in school and do homework every day, it becomes rather difficult. Sometimes you just want to get away from it all.”

Zhang grew up in China’s Inner Mongolia province, in the north along the Mongolian-Chinese border. He graduated from Wuhan University with his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. At that time, China had stricter governance over education and the labor force, and he got a job at a government research institution.

There he learned about computation and simulation, which piqued his interest. He decided to study computer science when he came to the United States for his degrees as he wanted to come to the US to access more advanced technologies.

“In the past, the technology in the United States was better than in China,” he said. “I think everyone wanted to try studying abroad.”

He said that at the time, many people also considered coming to the US because they could better pay for education with the scholarships or assistantships they received from American universities.

After completing his Ph.D. in Louisiana, he worked for an IT consulting firm in Houston before he and his wife eventually moved to Dallas. It was at this time that he was persuaded by a friend of his Ph.D. program to see if you can become a professor.

“I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to try.’ And once I got here, I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I can interact with the students and see them progress, especially with graduation. I see them growing up and they got jobs. I feel quite proud.”

Zhang says he loves watching his students grow and helping students who might be a little scared to study computer science because of the math requirements.

“There is a lot in programming and mathematics, but because our program is quite small, the students can work closely with us. And then they gradually get better and better,” he said.

He says he also uses table tennis to recruit students for computer science majors.

“We currently have a table tennis player in my class who has switched from business administration to computer science. And I say part of the reason is because of me,” he laughed.

Study computer science?

Online shopping? Upload a video to YouTube? Have your essay written by a bot? It all started with people who worked in computer science. With a computer science degree, you’ll be ready to dive into the world of programming, data systems, programming languages, and more.

Learn more

Join our table tennis team!

Texas Wesleyan table tennis has won 75 national championships since the program began in 2002. Coach Jasna Rather has been on the US national team since 2000 and has made four trips to the Olympics (two with the US and two with the former Yugoslavia). Olympic team). In 1988, she took home the bronze medal for Yugoslavia in Seoul, South Korea.

Play table tennis

Learn more about dr. Zhang

Dr. Zhang also travels the world and posts about his experiences and research on his Chinese travel blog.

Meet Dr. Zhang