Sports
Dr. Zhang’s love of table tennis helps Texas Wesleyan University students get involved
Dr. Yukong Zhang shares his love for both table tennis and computer science with his students, from the click-clack of a table tennis ball bouncing off the paddle on the table to the click-clack of the computer keyboard programming.
Zhang, a computer science professor, plays competitive table tennis at Texas Wesleyan, often against his own students. His office even displays several trophies that he has won over the years.
“I seriously play with my students, and sometimes they are better than me,” he laughed.
Zhang also often clicks the shutter button on his camera as a sports photographer. He has been invited to several tournaments around the state to take pictures, which he says he loves because he gets a close look at the players.
“I have the chance to get closer and I like watching table tennis,” he said. “Not everyone gets to do that.”
Teaching at Texas Wesleyan has allowed him to get more involved in table tennis and interact with students outside of the classroom – but he didn’t play table tennis until about 10 years ago and originally had no plans to even become a professor.
“I never thought I would become a professor,” he said. “When you spend many, many years in school and do homework every day, it becomes rather difficult. Sometimes you just want to get away from it all.”
Zhang grew up in China’s Inner Mongolia province, in the north along the Mongolian-Chinese border. He graduated from Wuhan University with his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. At that time, China had stricter governance over education and the labor force, and he got a job at a government research institution.
There he learned about computation and simulation, which piqued his interest. He decided to study computer science when he came to the United States for his degrees as he wanted to come to the US to access more advanced technologies.
“In the past, the technology in the United States was better than in China,” he said. “I think everyone wanted to try studying abroad.”
He said that at the time, many people also considered coming to the US because they could better pay for education with the scholarships or assistantships they received from American universities.
After completing his Ph.D. in Louisiana, he worked for an IT consulting firm in Houston before he and his wife eventually moved to Dallas. It was at this time that he was persuaded by a friend of his Ph.D. program to see if you can become a professor.
“I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to try.’ And once I got here, I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I can interact with the students and see them progress, especially with graduation. I see them growing up and they got jobs. I feel quite proud.”
Zhang says he loves watching his students grow and helping students who might be a little scared to study computer science because of the math requirements.
“There is a lot in programming and mathematics, but because our program is quite small, the students can work closely with us. And then they gradually get better and better,” he said.
He says he also uses table tennis to recruit students for computer science majors.
“We currently have a table tennis player in my class who has switched from business administration to computer science. And I say part of the reason is because of me,” he laughed.
Study computer science?
Online shopping? Upload a video to YouTube? Have your essay written by a bot? It all started with people who worked in computer science. With a computer science degree, you’ll be ready to dive into the world of programming, data systems, programming languages, and more.
Learn more
Join our table tennis team!
Texas Wesleyan table tennis has won 75 national championships since the program began in 2002. Coach Jasna Rather has been on the US national team since 2000 and has made four trips to the Olympics (two with the US and two with the former Yugoslavia). Olympic team). In 1988, she took home the bronze medal for Yugoslavia in Seoul, South Korea.
Learn more about dr. Zhang
Dr. Zhang also travels the world and posts about his experiences and research on his Chinese travel blog.
Meet Dr. Zhang
|
Sources
2/ https://txwes.edu/diversity-and-inclusion/news-and-events/department-news/yukon-zhang-table-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pak Jokowi, Investment Tokcer, How come labor absorption is lagging?
- Hollywood strike looms amid heated talks between writers and studios
- Dr. Zhang’s love of table tennis helps Texas Wesleyan University students get involved
- Google I/O 2023: How to watch, Pixel Fold rumors, Pixel tablets and what to expect
- Celebrating States veterinarians on World Veterinary Day
- Study identifies immune signature to predict severe COVID-19 in cardiovascular patients
- China exit bans on the rise as political control tightens under Xi Jinping
- Trump’s rape trial doesn’t seem to be going as well as his attorney had hoped
- Erdoan’s Last Stand? – Geopolitics
- Fake ‘Boris Johnson’ suspected of drunk driving
- Titanic Child Actor, Who Had Only One Dialogue in Film, Still Gets Royalty Checks After 25 Years But Says I Haven’t Seen Them
- Amanda Seyfried wears a nude mini dress at the 2023 Met Gala