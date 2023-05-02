No. 10 USC Mens Tennis Opens Another NCAA Run On Home Turf





Men’s Tennis | May 01, 2023 THIS WEEK No. 10 USC (10-seed) will open its 2023 NCAA campaign for the 16th straight from home, Idaho, UC Santa Barbara and San Diego for the first and second rounds May 5-6 at Marks Stadium. On Friday (May 5), UC Santa Barbara and San Diego kick off at 11 a.m. and USC takes on Idaho at 2 p.m. The winning teams will compete in the NCAA Second Round on Saturday (May 6) at 2 p.m. for a ticket to the NCAA Super Regional at locations to be determined. The eight teams emerging from that round will advance to the USTA National for the remaining rounds of NCAA competition which will take place May 18-20. Likewise, the NCAA Individual Championships will be held at Complex, with singles and doubles competitions May 22-27. NCAA OPENING ROUNDS| MARKS STADIUM

Friday May 5 11 a.m. #39 UC Santa Barbara (22-3) vs. #30 San Diego (17-7)

14.00 hours [10] #10 USC (19-7) vs. Idaho (15-8) Saturday May 6 2:00 PM NCAA second round TROJANS IN THE RANKING In the latest team ranking of the ITA, USC moved up one spot to number 10. USC has four Trojans in the senior national singles rankings Stefan Dostanić leads Troy at number 32. Trojan sophomore Peter Mak locked in the number 48 ranking while Wojtek Mark claimed the number 100 ranking and Bradley Frye rounded out the field at number 116. USC also holds the No. 11 ranked doubles pair Stefan Dostanić And Bradley Frye . The Trojan duo of Frye and freshmen Student Ten also entered the rankings for the first time this week, checking in at number 52. TROJANS AT THE PAC-12 TOURNAMENT Since the team event began in 2012, USC has won seven Pac-12 Tournament titles in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 and has reached the Finals every year except 2016. USC has faced UCLA five times in the title match, won twice (2012 and 2017). In 2015, USC defeated Stanford in the finals, defeated Cal in the 2019 title game, and defeated Arizona State to win the 2021 trophy. The 2020 tournament was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, USC captured the Pac-12 regular season title and the 2023 tournament championship, defeating Oregon, No. 23 Stanford and No. 19 Utah. EXPLORE IDAHO Unranked Idaho is coming from the Big Sky Conference after winning their second straight conference title. The Vandals have a 15-8 overall record this season with a 5-2 record in conference play. Idaho is 1-2 against ranked opponents this season, winning over No. 55 New Mexico in February and losing to both No. 67 Air Force and No. 70 Northern Arizona. Idaho has no ranked singles or doubles players. The Trojans are 2-0 in their all-time series against Idaho. EXPLORE UC SANTA BARBARA No. 39 Santa Barbara enters the tournament as champions of the Big West Conference. Gauchos are 22-3 this season, with a 5-1 record in conference play. Santa Barbara has no ranked singles and one ranked doubles in No. 80 Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady. The Gauchos have played split against their two ranked opponents this season with a win against No. 28 Cal followed by a loss against No. 64 Oregon. The Trojans never faced the Gauchos. SCOUTUNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO No. No. 30 San Diego enters the tournament after losing to No. 37 Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference championship. USD is 17-7 this season, with an 8-1 record in conference play. San Diego has gone 6-5 in 11 games against ranked opponents this season. San Diego has one ranked singles player in No. 84 Iiro Vasa and no ranked doubles pairs. The Trojans are 43-3 all-time against San Diego. Ticket, broadcast and additional event details will be released later this week on USCtrojans.com.

