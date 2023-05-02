ESPN has a Michigan football player as one of the steals of the 2023 NFL draft





If you’re the engine of the best college football offensive line in the country, you’ll probably hear your name mentioned early on in the NFL draft. Still, oddly enough, Michigan football’s two outgoing offensive linemen both had to wait until day three of the 2023 NFL draft. ESPN’s Chris Low doesn’t have it when it comes to either of those two Wolverine offensive linemen. During a roundtable discussion discussing how certain teams and players fared during last weekend’s big offseason event, several writers wondered who the biggest steal of the 2023 NFL draft was, and Low waxed poetic about downtown Michigan , Olu Oluwatimi, the winner of last year’s Rimington and Outland trophies. Centers are usually set up lower than they should be, but see MichiganS Healer Oluwatimi slipping into the fifth round was surprising but great news for the Seahawks that they could wait so long to get their center of the future. The 6-3, 310-pound Oluwatimi will play 10 years in the NFL and be a fixture in the center of that Seattle offensive line. He played on college football’s best offensive line last season, winning the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in college football and the Rimington Award as the top center. He has played in three different systems (Air Force, Virginia and Michigan) and will quickly develop into a premier NFL center. Oluwatimi was chosen as number 154 in the fifth round. While that may seem low, several seven-round mock drafts circulated in the days leading up to the draft for which he was not selected at all. Whether that was because the writers who put together the mock version forgot about him or rightly didn’t believe he was good enough to make the cut is unknown. It’s a good thing he was selected and Low is probably right that he will have a long, productive NFL career. But it’s still a shame that he’s being talked about as a valuable player for the Sea hawksand less because he was able to cash in his equity and move up in the draft. Story continues More football! Rating of Michigan football player rosters in 2023 NFL draft Where every Michigan football draftee ranked when he graduated from high school MSU loses two key offensive starters to hand over the portal Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

