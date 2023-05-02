Men’s Tennis Heads to Massachusetts for NCAAs; Ducks draw Salem State in first round





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 1, 2023) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team will face Salem State University in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Division III tournament on Friday, May 5 in a regional pod hosted by No. 5 Williams College, it was announced Monday when the 44-team field was unveiled. “This is the most exciting part of the year and we are looking forward to going to Williams,” said the head coach Steve Gachko said. “Our part of the draw is very competitive with two of the top teams in the NESCAC playing the same venue. We’ve been preparing all season for this coming weekend and I hope that all the ups and downs we’ve had all year will have a positive role on the field at NCAAs.” Stevens (14-6) will make his 15th NCAA appearance, and 13th in a row, after defeating FDU-Florham in the MAC Freedom Final 5-0 on April 30. 33 automatic bids on the national tournament. Junior Aashi Kulakarni was named Most Valuable Player of the MAC Freedom Tournament after winning a pair of line one doubles with sophomore partner Oliver Persson . The Ducks will enter NCAA play on an 11-game winning streak and have not dropped a game in conference regular or post-season play. Salem State (11-2) advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history after beating Rhode Island College 5-1 to win the Little East Conference championship for the third time. Salem State, the tournament’s top seed, won twice in doubles, then added three singles wins to clinch the championship. Andrew Muttiah was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Interestingly, the Ducks met Salem State in 2018 during the Vikings’ final journey to the national tournament. The winner of Friday’s match will face host country Ephs Saturday in the second round. Nichols takes on Houghton in the other opening round match with the winner facing No. 11 Bowdoin on Saturday. The two winners of the second round will meet in the regional final on Sunday with a spot in the national quarter-finals at stake. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

