University of Minnesota Athletics

Gopher Athletics recognized its student-athletes and their athletic and academic achievements tonight at the 17th Annual Golden Goldys, held at Club Cambria at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Athletic awards include the Athletes of the Year, Rookies of the Year, Pioneering Artists, Teams of the Year and Coach of the Year. The ballot includes the 2022 spring sports (baseball, men’s and women’s golf, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and tennis) and the fall and winter sports of the 2022-23 athletics year. Voice of the Golden Gophers, Mike Grimm headlined the event. Gopher men’s and women’s hockey won home team of the year awards, both advancing to their respective NCAA Frozen Fours.

Below are the nominees for each category, with the winner indicated in italics and bold:

Women’s Team Athlete of the Year

Natalie DenHartog, softball

Taylor Heise, Women’s Hockey

Mya Hooten, Gymnastics

Joy Zhu, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Men’s Team Athlete of the Year

Brock Faber, men’s hockey *

Mohamed Ibrahim, football

Max McHugh Men’s Swimming & Diving *

Kostas Zaltos, Men’s Athletics

Rookie of the Year Women’s Team

Mara Braun, Women’s Basketball

Nyalaam Jok, women’s running track

Ali Weimer, Women’s Cross Country

Mckenna Wucherer, Volleyball

Rookie of the Year Men’s Team

Logan Cooley, men’s hockey

Drew Bennett Men’s Swimming & Diving

Athan Kaliakmanis, football

Pharrel Payne, men’s basketball

Women’s Team Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

Taylor Landfair, Volleyball

Akilah Lewis, women’s track and field

Gianna Gerdes, Gymnastics

Skylar Vetter, women’s hockey

Men’s Team Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

Michael Blockus, Wrestling

Justen Close, men’s hockey #

Jack Kelly, Baseball

John Michael Schmitz, football

Women’s Team of the Year

Gymnastics

Women’s Hockey

Women’s athletics

Volley-ball

Men’s Team of the Year

Football

Cross country men

Men’s Hockey #

Men’s athletics

Coach of the Year

Brad Frost, women’s hockey

Jenny Hansen, Gymnastics

Hugh McCutcheon, Volleyball

Bob Motzko, men’s hockey #

*indicates tie for votes This is the first time in Golden Goldy history that a prize resulted in a tie

# won the award in consecutive years

The Big Ten Medal of Honor was also announced at the Golden Goldys, and the award went to John Michael Schmitz (soccer) and Taylor Hayes (women’s hockey). Read more about their achievements here. READ MORE

The Richard “Pinky” McNamara Student-Athlete Achievement Award is presented each year to an individual who has inspired everyone by making an extraordinary effort to succeed despite difficult circumstances, persevere in a time of tremendous adversity and/or great challenge to win. This year’s prize winner is Katie Borowicz of women’s basketball and baseball Randon Daman.

For as long as she remembered, Katie Borowicz had always had problems with her legs, a tingling feeling that the early enroller at the “U” had finally checked out after her half-season during the 2020-21 basketball season. After worsening of symptoms, Borowicz was tested and diagnosed with Chiari malformation. A condition in which the skull is too small and creates pressure that pushes part of the brain into the spinal canal. The pressure narrows the nerves and can cause a cyst to form on the spine. Borowicz opted to have surgery and missed the entire 2021-22 season. After being away from the job for 607 days, Borowicz returned to the Gophers on November 7, 2022 as starting point guard. Ten media days in 2022. She returned and played 29 games despite persistent symptoms following her successful surgery. At the end of the 2022–23 season, Borowicz made the difficult decision to retire medically, citing her body telling her it had enough.

After suffering from chest pain and temporary blindness, Randon Daman has overcome tremendous adversity to play baseball in Minnesota. Dauman began his collegiate baseball career at Ohio University and left college for a year only to return to play junior college. When he finally landed at his dream school in Minnesota, Dauman’s health took its toll. After realizing that a heart defect and thyroid complications were to blame for his medical concerns, Dauman was able to return to play thanks to the care of the Gopher doctors. Through it all, Dauman also founded a non-profit organization, Next of Can, in April. 2020. After living in three major cities, he witnessed various hardships faced by underprivileged communities and recognized the need for change. Based in Minneapolis, Dauman assists youth athletic and visual arts programs through monetary donations or equipment donations, in addition to mentoring when time permits. His non-profit organization has raised more than $92,000 in equipment for youth teams and organizations since its inception.

The Lindahl Outstanding Student-Athlete Achievement Award is presented to male and female student-athletes in recognition of their success in both classroom and athletics. This year’s recipients are Natalie Den Hartog (softball) and Caleb Siekmeier (Men’s Athletics). DenHartog is not only a leader on the field, but also in the classroom. Earned several awards such as Academic All-Big Ten, CoSIDA Academic All-District, Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and NFCA Freshman of the Year Finalist (Top 3). DenHartog graduated in three years with a degree in Communication Science (3.829 GPA) with a minor in Business Law and then went on to earn a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership, Policy and Development – Evaluation Studies (4.00 GPA). She plans to attend Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the fall to potentially pursue her dream of civil trial. Siekmeier is currently graduating with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a minor in astrophysics before working toward his master’s degree in aerospace engineering and mechanics. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, named USTFCCCA All-Academic, and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. In addition to a successful career in class, Kaleb was a two-time All American in weight throws, including a first-team selection, and will finish his track and field competitions this spring.

I Messer (rowing) and Jaydon Antoine (men’s athletics) were awarded the Land O’ Lakes Outstanding Achievement Award in Leadership and Service. This award recognizes a student-athlete from a men’s and a women’s team who is skilled in leadership and community service. During her time in Minnesota to date, Messer has been a team representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, an active member of the Leadership Council, and a two-time recipient of the Leadership U Certificate of Excellence, and has volunteered several hours for community service. Antoine is also an active member of the leadership council and has devoted countless hours to community service. In addition, Antione is an Executive Leader for the Black Student-Athlete Association and advocates for the black experience within Golden Gopher Athletics.

Several student-athletes received their Leadership U Certificate of Excellence. To receive a certificate, individuals must achieve the following items: Attend Leadership U programs and participate in fellow student-athletes, complete and debrief behavioral and emotional intelligence assessments, reflect on the insights of professional Speaker Series guests, and be actively involved with Leadership U staff and fellow student-athletes. This year’s recipients are Katie Borowicz (women’s basketball), Delanie Cox (softball), Maddy Ehlke (softball), Mallory Garfield (rowing), Ava hill (cross-country skiing), Caddy Isom (rowing), Taylor Kreitinger (cross-country skiing), Carley Kremer (track and field), Sidney Kretlow (cross-country skiing), Madeline Long (rowing), Grace Loescher (rowing), I Messer (rowing), Erin Reidi (track & field), Tire sale (gymnastics), Zeyneb Sariglan (tennis) and Ella Saunders (rowing).

The Gladys Brooks and Norman Borlaug Commitment to Academic Excellence Awards are presented annually to recognize a women’s and men’s athletic team that has demonstrated the highest level of commitment to academic excellence. Tennis received the Gladys Brooks Commitment to Academic Excellence Award, while Wrestling received the Norman Borlaug Commitment to Academic Excellence Award. From softball Natalie Den Hartog and men’s cross country/track & field athlete John Quigley have been honored as 2023 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipients.

The Tom H. Swain Campus Recognition Award is presented each year to an office or member of the university community who has made a positive impact on our student-athletes and who has supported the Lindahl Academic Center’s mission to help students advance their academic careers. activities . Emily Hemme of the Office of the Admissions receives this year’s Tom H. Swain Campus Recognition Award. Emilee is working with the academic advisors at the Lindahl Academic Center and the Athletic Compliance Office to streamline the admissions process for all incoming freshman and transfer student athletes.

This year’s teammate of the year award goes to the University of Minnesota Athletics Office.