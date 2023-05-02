Daniil Medvedev says no one is immune to jeers in tennis





Daniil Medvedev Credit: Alamy Daniil Medvedev says jeers are becoming more and more common on the professional tours and every player can seemingly earn the ridicule of an audience. Medvedev is an expressive and at times combative player, but he says it’s not just the bad boys of the game who get berated on court. He believes it takes very little to turn a mob against a player, and even Novak Djokovic, world number 1, is booed. Medvedev earned derision during his confrontation with young compatriot Alexander Shevchenko on Monday, although he admits he was the Madrid crowd up to set themselves on fire. You know, I hit the racket a little bit after the first set. I was disappointed with some mistakes, Medvedev said. So she [the Madrid crowd] started to bother. I was like, yeah, come on, let’s do it more. But then if you play a good point, you can also put them on your side. Medvedev understands why the mob gave him cane, but he was baffled by their reaction to Holger Rune. Rune left a mark on the track during a lengthy discussion between his opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and the officials. That act, coupled with playing a Spaniard in Spain, provoked a sour reaction from the audience. I watched Holger without the sound yesterday so I thought something was up, but I watched it without the sound. So I heard something happened, Medvedev said. I did not see it. I mean, again, it’s about whether you deserved it or not. I don’t think Holger did anything yesterday. So yeah, that’s disappointing. Sometimes you deserve it, sometimes you don’t. Probably, you know, I hit the racket a little bit, so maybe I deserve it. One time I took on a challenge, they started booing. What, you don’t want me to take on a challenge?’ Medvedev believes tennis audiences are now inclined to let players know how they feel positively or negatively. I feel that sometimes the public is also in tennis right now, for whatever reason, I don’t know, maybe it was before, too, comes for this excitement, Medvedev continued. Story continues So as soon as something happens, they don’t even know what’s happening, they just captivate you. I’ve experienced this quite a bit. Novak has been through it. I mean, many players. I think it’s just part of tennis now. READ MORE: Aryna Sabalenka Schools Madrid Open upstart in winning mentality The article Daniil Medvedev says no one is immune to jeers in tennis appeared first on Tennis365.com.

