USC Women’s Tennis kicks off NCAA action in Malibu





Women’s Tennis | May 01, 2023 THIS WEEK USC women’s tennis will open its 2023 NCAA campaign from Southern California, traveling just the 101 to Malibu to face UNLV in the first round of action on Friday, May 5 at 10am. Host No. 7 Pepperdine will face GCU on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. The winning teams will compete in the NCAA Second Round on Saturday (May 6) at 1 p.m. for a ticket to the NCAA Super Regional at locations to be determined. The eight teams emerging from that round will advance to the USTA National for the remaining rounds of NCAA competition which will take place May 18-20. Likewise, the NCAA Individual Championships will be held at Complex, with singles and doubles competitions May 22-27. NCAA FIRST AND SECOND ROUND INFO Pepperdine University | Malibu, California

Friday (May 5) 10 a.m. USC (9/19) vs. UNLV (19-3)

1 o’clock in the afternoon [9] #7 Pepperdine (18-3) vs. Grand Canyon (15-9)

Saturday (May 6) 1pm Friday Winning teams ITA RANKINGS UPDATE In the ITA’s latest rankings, USC was number 26 in the team category and has two ranked singles players. Freshman Maddy besieged the road at number 8, followed by senior Eryn Cayetano at No. 44. The Women of Troy also have two ranked duos in No. 17 Cayetano/Sieg and No. 39 Snow Hans /Naomi Cheong. REGULAR SEASON OVERVIEW USC finished the regular season 16-8 overall and 6-4 in conference play. freshman Maddy Sieg led the Trojans in singles this season and appeared on center court in all matches. Sieg lost just once this spring, with a 15-1 record in two games. Pac-12 SUMMARY USC women’s tennis No. 6 placed on a historic run at the 2023 Pac-12 Championship tournament, reaching the finals for the first time in school history. The Women of Troy defeated Washington State, No. 22 Arizona State and Cal before finally falling to No. 1 seed/eighth Cal in the championship final. CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES The Women of Troy have a 75-37 record in the tournament. USC has won a total of six national championships, including NCAA titles in 1983 and 1985 after the NCAA began its women’s tennis championships in 1982. USC has won five national singles championships (1976 – Barbara Hallquist [USTA]1977 – Barbara Hallquist [USTA]1978 – Stacy Margolin [USTA]1981 – Anna Maria Fernandez [AIAW]1983 – Beth Herr [NCAA]) and two national doubles championships (1980 – Trey Lewis/Anne White [AIAW]2013 – Kaitlyn Christian/Sabrina Santamaria [NCAA]). In 2022, the Women of Troy were selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament where the Trojans defeated San Diego State 4.-0 in the first round in Pepperdine. USC would eventually fall to host No. 8 Pepperdine 4-1 in the second round. Trojan horses Salma Ewing And Eryn Cayetano earned selection to the NCAA Women’s Singles Championships. Both Trojans advanced to the Round of 16, with Cayetano reaching the quarterfinals. EXPLORATION UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, LAS VEGAS UNLV ranks #59 in the country coming from the Mountain West Conference as conference champions. The Rebels are 19-3 this season, with an 8-2 record in conference play. UNLV played against three ranked opponents this season, with wins over No. 61 Colorado State, No. 42 San Diego State, and No. 67 Fresno State. UNLV has no ranked singles or doubles players. The Trojans have an 8-0 all-time series record against UNLV. EXPLORE PEPPERDINE Pepperdine is ranked #7 in the nation and is coming out of the West Coast Conference as conference champion this season. Pepperdine is 18-3 this season, with a 7-0 conference record and a 4-3 victory over the Trojans in March. Pepperdine has four ranked singles players in No. 16 JaniceTjen, No. 19 Savannah Broadus, No. 31 Lisa Zaar, and No. 108 NikkiReal. The Waves also have two ranked doubles pairs, with the top pair in the country in Broadus and Tjen, as well as No. 48 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Zaar. The Trojans have the all-time series advantage against Pepperdine with a 43-22 record. EXPLORE THE GRAND CANYON Unranked Grand Canyon enters the NCAA Tournament after emerging from the Western Athletic Conference as conference champions. The Antelopes only ranked game came back in January, when they lost 4-0 to No. 19 Arizona State. GrandCanyon has no ranked singles or doubles players. This tournament marks the first time in program history that the Trojans play against the Antelopes.

