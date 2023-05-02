Cricket: Ammanford’s bowling attack ensures a positive start to the season





Brought to bat on a brisk wicket, Ammanford lost their first three wickets to Neath’s opening bowler Richard Edwards with just 25 on the board. Points proved hard to come by, but opposition from Saihaj Jaspal (28), supported by newcomer Fahad Sabir (16) along with Xavier Clarke (15) and young wicket-keeper Gruffudd Owen (16), gave Ammanford a total of 126. Edwards was Neath’s most effective bowler at 4 for 19. Ammanford was all out in 30 overs, and with an hour to go before tea, Neath went straight to bat. If Ammanford were concerned that their total would prove inadequate, their bowlers soon reassured them with an excellent display of accurate bowling under pressure. Wickets fell regularly and runs were scarce as Neath was put to the sword for 77 in 23 overs. Opening bowlers Fahad Sabir (3-23) and Saihaj Jaspal (2-28) made progress early on before Owen Davies kept his foot firmly on Neath’s throat with 4 for 17. Ammanford secured an invaluable 16 points from this opening game, which will serve them well for next Saturday’s visit to Premier League runners-up Swansea, who themselves opened with a convincing win against Port Talbot. Ammanford Seconds made their way into early table toppers with a 144-run win at Dafen. Brought to bat, an opening partnership of 168 from evergreen skipper Carl Griffiths (112) and Martyn Cleveland (48) put Ammanford in an unassailable position from the start. Another half century from Benjamin Thomas cemented their position as their innings closed at 292 for 2 after 45 overs. Dafen’s reaction never really took off, thanks to a blistering 6 wicket haul from Ammanford’s first substitution bowler Jacob Williams (6-16). The home side’s lone opposition came from Andrew Randell (34), who fell to 138 all-out in 38 overs.

