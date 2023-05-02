Sports
What the Notre Dame quarterback adds to Alabama football
Tyler Buchner had to spin out of the pocket almost immediately.
He had faked a handoff, but defenseman Tre Edwards charged over the edge untouched. So Buchner turned and started running to the left, looking for an open receiver.
Then another defender closed in during this 2019 California high school game, but he couldn’t knock Buchner down. He tried, but Buchner slipped from his grip. Edwards was also still pursuing.
Buchner took another look to see if he had any passing opportunities, but he had none. So he took off about 20 yards from the end zone.
Another Mater Dei (San Diego) defender jerked to the sideline to try and stop the Bishops School quarterback. However, the defender persevered. Buchner pressed his left foot into the ground and cut back to the center of the field. He then pushed his right foot into the ground to cut back to the sideline, causing another defender to reach for air. In the end, Buchner went over the goal line. touch down.
Four different defenders tried to stop him. All failed.
I was like, “That’s incredible,” said Danny Mitchell, then the Bishop’s School offensive coordinator in La Jolla.
Consider Buchner the latest phenomenal athlete to enter the Alabama football quarterback league.
Buchner announced his commitment to transfer to the Crimson Tide on April 27. The former Notre Dame quarterback now competes with two other athletic quarterbacks in Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.
However, unlike Milroe and Simpson, Buchner has a bit more experience at the collegiate level. He had three starts last season, including the Gator Bowl, after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury. He also played in 10 games his freshman year. Meanwhile, Milroe and Simpson have one combined start.
However, experience alone will not win Buchner the competition. Among other things, he will have to rely on his athleticism and high football IQ, as he wants to make a strong impression quickly.
He did it at Helix Charter High School.
ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Following Tommy Rees on A-Day: What We Learned About Alabama’s Football Offensive Coordinator
GOOD BREAD:Seven Things Tyler Buchner Has Done That Alabama’s Other QBs Haven’t | Good bread
ONE DAY:Behind the Scenes of Football in Alabama: What It’s Like to Be with the Team on A-Day
Something special
The Helix defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, tight end coach, and head coach all looked at each other and chuckled.
During a 7-on-7 session in the summer of 2020, Buchner had just thrown a 65-yard touchdown, one of the first throws the coaches had ever seen from him.
You knew you had something special, then Helix coach Robbie Owens said.
However, Buchner never played for Owens. Buchner transferred to Helix for his senior season, but California postponed high school football in the fall due to COVID-19. Buchner went ahead with his original plan to enroll at Notre Dame early in the spring.
Although he never got to coach Buchner, Owens had the opportunity to work with him in other settings. He wanted to find a way to make the most of time at home during the spring 2020 lockdown, so he and Buchner watched Notre Dame games together.
On Zoom, Owens showed a play from Notre Dame and then explained the terminology Helix used for the same play. They also discussed what they saw. That served two purposes: Buchner was able to learn the Helix attack and he also gained more familiarity with the Notre Dames attack.
Immediately, Owens said, I saw that he had a higher IQ.
‘beat us up’
Mitchell often left his office at Bishop’s School during the last period of the day to help coach the high school’s flag football team. There he first met Buchner, then an eighth grader.
Buchner was also a quarterback at the time, the only one on the flag football team. So when the two teams faced each other, the other team needed a stand-in quarterback.
Enter Mitchell, who was twice Buchner’s age. However, that turned out not to be the case.
He’s a 13-year-old beating us up, Mitchell said.
Soon Buchner was doing the same with varsity-level opponents. As a freshman, he split time at quarterback with a returning senior. By his sophomore year, Buchner had already committed to Notre Dame.
There was a lot of excitement, Mitchell said of the mindset heading into the 2018 season. Tyler is going to be the man now.
Turns out, for just four plays.
81 touchdowns
Buchner tore his ACL in the first game of the 2018 season and was out for the year, but he stayed as involved as he could possibly be.
The sophomore attended every practice. He wore a headset every game. During matches he sat in the booth with call-up forms. He even suggested a play to Mitchell that resulted in a championship touchdown.
That was such a great opportunity to see what kind of kid he is, said Mitchell, now a senior analyst at UAB. I don’t know how many 16 year olds would do that.
Not many people could do what Buchner did in 2019. Over 13 games, he completed 267 of 402 pass attempts (66.4%) for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns with six interceptions. Buchner also ran for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns. Yes, 81 touchdowns.
Fresh off an injury-plagued sophomore year of high school football, Buchner returned for his junior year and dominated.
Alabama probably wouldn’t mind if the incoming junior did the same in 2023.
Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter:@_NickKelly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/college/football/2023/05/01/tyler-buchner-alabama-football-notre-dame-transfer-portal/70163308007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What the Notre Dame quarterback adds to Alabama football
- Met Gala Watch Party shines a light on the booming fashion scene in St. Louis
- Imran Khan warns to take to the streets if SC order on Punjab polls is violated
- Uddhav Thackeray hits back at PM Modi for his Cong remark that abused me 91 times
- President Joko Widodo must check damaged roads in Lampung
- Xi Jinping’s luck, the US was beaten hard by China in Europe
- Donald Trump says it’s ‘great to be home’ as he arrives in Aberdeen for the first visit to the UK since 2019 | UK News
- US Treasury says government could default on debt as early as June | Government News
- Hollywood Writers Criticize Gig Economy, TV Shows Go Dark
- Cricket: Ammanford’s bowling attack ensures a positive start to the season
- Roger Federer, Brittney Griner among sports stars
- French police have clashed with protesters during May Day rallies