What the Notre Dame quarterback adds to Alabama football

Tyler Buchner had to spin out of the pocket almost immediately.

He had faked a handoff, but defenseman Tre Edwards charged over the edge untouched. So Buchner turned and started running to the left, looking for an open receiver.

Then another defender closed in during this 2019 California high school game, but he couldn’t knock Buchner down. He tried, but Buchner slipped from his grip. Edwards was also still pursuing.

Buchner took another look to see if he had any passing opportunities, but he had none. So he took off about 20 yards from the end zone.

Another Mater Dei (San Diego) defender jerked to the sideline to try and stop the Bishops School quarterback. However, the defender persevered. Buchner pressed his left foot into the ground and cut back to the center of the field. He then pushed his right foot into the ground to cut back to the sideline, causing another defender to reach for air. In the end, Buchner went over the goal line. touch down.

Four different defenders tried to stop him. All failed.

I was like, “That’s incredible,” said Danny Mitchell, then the Bishop’s School offensive coordinator in La Jolla.

Consider Buchner the latest phenomenal athlete to enter the Alabama football quarterback league.

Buchner announced his commitment to transfer to the Crimson Tide on April 27. The former Notre Dame quarterback now competes with two other athletic quarterbacks in Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

However, unlike Milroe and Simpson, Buchner has a bit more experience at the collegiate level. He had three starts last season, including the Gator Bowl, after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury. He also played in 10 games his freshman year. Meanwhile, Milroe and Simpson have one combined start.

However, experience alone will not win Buchner the competition. Among other things, he will have to rely on his athleticism and high football IQ, as he wants to make a strong impression quickly.

He did it at Helix Charter High School.

Something special

The Helix defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, tight end coach, and head coach all looked at each other and chuckled.

During a 7-on-7 session in the summer of 2020, Buchner had just thrown a 65-yard touchdown, one of the first throws the coaches had ever seen from him.

You knew you had something special, then Helix coach Robbie Owens said.

However, Buchner never played for Owens. Buchner transferred to Helix for his senior season, but California postponed high school football in the fall due to COVID-19. Buchner went ahead with his original plan to enroll at Notre Dame early in the spring.

Although he never got to coach Buchner, Owens had the opportunity to work with him in other settings. He wanted to find a way to make the most of time at home during the spring 2020 lockdown, so he and Buchner watched Notre Dame games together.

On Zoom, Owens showed a play from Notre Dame and then explained the terminology Helix used for the same play. They also discussed what they saw. That served two purposes: Buchner was able to learn the Helix attack and he also gained more familiarity with the Notre Dames attack.

Immediately, Owens said, I saw that he had a higher IQ.

‘beat us up’

Mitchell often left his office at Bishop’s School during the last period of the day to help coach the high school’s flag football team. There he first met Buchner, then an eighth grader.

Buchner was also a quarterback at the time, the only one on the flag football team. So when the two teams faced each other, the other team needed a stand-in quarterback.

Enter Mitchell, who was twice Buchner’s age. However, that turned out not to be the case.

He’s a 13-year-old beating us up, Mitchell said.

Soon Buchner was doing the same with varsity-level opponents. As a freshman, he split time at quarterback with a returning senior. By his sophomore year, Buchner had already committed to Notre Dame.

There was a lot of excitement, Mitchell said of the mindset heading into the 2018 season. Tyler is going to be the man now.

Turns out, for just four plays.

81 touchdowns

Buchner tore his ACL in the first game of the 2018 season and was out for the year, but he stayed as involved as he could possibly be.

The sophomore attended every practice. He wore a headset every game. During matches he sat in the booth with call-up forms. He even suggested a play to Mitchell that resulted in a championship touchdown.

That was such a great opportunity to see what kind of kid he is, said Mitchell, now a senior analyst at UAB. I don’t know how many 16 year olds would do that.

Not many people could do what Buchner did in 2019. Over 13 games, he completed 267 of 402 pass attempts (66.4%) for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns with six interceptions. Buchner also ran for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns. Yes, 81 touchdowns.

Fresh off an injury-plagued sophomore year of high school football, Buchner returned for his junior year and dominated.

Alabama probably wouldn’t mind if the incoming junior did the same in 2023.

