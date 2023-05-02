British Columbia Hockey League cuts ties with Hockey Canada





The British Columbia Hockey League says it will separate from Hockey Canada and operate as an independent league. The league says the move will provide more options for players under the age of 18 who want to compete in college hockey in the United States. In a statement released Monday, the Junior A league said its board of directors did not renew its agreement with the country’s national amateur hockey self-governing body and will operate outside of Hockey Canada’s system starting June 1. BCHL CEO Chris Hebb says young hockey players have limited options. If they choose to play with a major junior team under the umbrella of the Canadian Hockey League, they will be disqualified from playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing body for college sports in the US, which considers the CHL a professional league. Players who choose to play Junior A, a level below major junior, retain their college admissions, but are only allowed to play in their home province. That rule does not apply to major junior teams. “There are two [paths] in this country, and we don’t think any of them have been recognized, and that’s ours,” Hebb said. This move will allow BCHL teams to recruit 16- and 17-year-olds from other provinces and from abroad. The BCHL says it sends more players to NCAA Division I schools in the US than any other junior league in the country combined, with 411 BCHL alumni on NCAA rosters last season. According to Hebb, Hockey Canada is a good organization for most leagues. “We think our league, our junior A league, has broader ambitions and doesn’t fit the mold,” said Hebb. “Unfortunately, there are rules that force us to actually grow and create what we think is going to be a great level of hockey in Canada.” The league says it has created its own insurance plan for players and staff to replace the Hockey Canada plan. In a statement, a Hockey Canada spokesperson said it believes the model benefits those involved in the sport, but acknowledged that “the BCHL and others are free to enjoy the game outside of sanctioned programs.” “Hockey Canada will continue to work with BC Hockey and its nearly 94,000 remaining participants to provide opportunities for British Columbians to safely enjoy, develop and participate in the Canadian game,” the statement said. The league has 17 teams in BC and one in Washington State.

