Infosys Foundation partners with GoSports Foundation to launch Girls for Gold program for aspiring female athletes across India

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced today that it is partnering with Go Sports Foundation to establish the Girls for Gold program, a high-level excellence program for junior and emerging female athletes. Spanning an initial four-year term, this program will identify and support the advancement of talented Indian female athletes between the ages of 13 and 19 through collaborations with high-potential academies and coaches in India. The program includes scholarships, coaching, access to academies and achievement recognition.

The program will follow a three-pronged approach. First, it will build a strong cohort of female athletes who will be equipped to compete at the international level, help them build sustainable careers and nurture them to become role models for the next generation. Second, it will build a pipeline of qualified and skilled coaches who will help realize athletes’ aspirations and create an atmosphere of sustained sporting excellence. Third, it will technically assist the identified academies to turn them into world-class training centers.

The first cohort of supported academies spans five sports disciplines, including shooting, boxing, weightlifting, table tennis and badminton. The academies identified as the inaugural beneficiaries of the program are:

Lakshya shooting club

Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation

Sathish Sivalingam Weightlifting Foundation

Raman TT High Performance center

Yadav Pro Badminton Academy

As the program expands, more academies may be considered for support. A Champions Advisory Board has been established consisting of sports personalities including former Indian shooter and Arjuna winner Suma Shirur, former national table tennis champion B Bhuvaneswari, and amateur boxing champion and Padma Vibhushan winner MC Mary Kom.

We appreciate the Infosys Foundation’s commitment to pioneering paths for girls and young women to become sports champions for India. The holistic model of the Girls for Gold program builds the ecosystem by investing in human and institutional capacity and creating talent pathways for future generations. We are confident in the impact this unique program will have on the lives and careers of the female athletes we will support and, more broadly, on Indian sport. Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO GoSports Foundation.

Sumit Virmani, curator, Infosys Foundation, said, At Infosys Foundation, a deep-rooted focus on women’s education and empowerment has been a top priority throughout the years. Partnering with the GoSports Foundation furthers this longstanding commitment to empowering aspiring female athletes with a holistic ecosystem that can help them achieve their dreams. Excellence in sport is a driver of social change and we are confident that this collaboration will help these talented young women realize their potential in sport, in an environment enhanced by scientific and technical processes.

LR (clockwise from top): Nandan Kamath, Managing Trustee, GoSports Foundation, Sathish Sivalingam, Olympian, Sathish Sivalingam Sports Foundation, Siddharth Shirur, Secretary, Lakshya Shooting Club, Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, Abishek Laxminarayan, Trustee, GoSports Foundation, Shrutee Khurana, Director, Infosys Foundation, Capt. Shanthi, Education Program Director, Infosys Foundation, B Bhuvaneshwari, Commonwealth Medalist, Raman TT High Performance Center, MC Mary Kom, Olympic Medalist, Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO, GoSports Foundation.

If you want to know more about the collaboration, go to: Girls for Gold An initiative of Infosys Foundation and GoSports Foundation

About the GoSports Foundation

The GoSports Foundation is a national award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to developing more than 200 talented, emerging and elite athletes in India, competing in the Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games disciplines, through its build scholarship, support and knowledge programs.

For more information visit: www.gosportsfoundation.in

About the Infosys Foundation

Founded in 1996, the Infosys Foundation supports programs in education, rural development, health care, women’s empowerment, arts and culture, and care for the needy. Its mission is to work with the underprivileged across the country and strive for a more just society. The Infosys Foundation takes pride in working with all walks of life, selecting projects with infinite care, and working in areas traditionally overlooked by society at large.

For more information, please log on to: https://www.infosys.com/infosys-foundation

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. More than 300,000 of our people work to enhance human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With more than four decades of experience managing the systems and operations of global enterprises, we expertly guide clients in more than 50 countries through their cloud-enabled digital transformation. We empower them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale, and drive continuous improvement with always learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your business navigate your way to your next business.

