‘Best catch in IPL history’: Cricket fans praise Sandeep Sharma for brilliant catch during RR vs MI thriller

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royal played the historic 1,000th game on Sunday, with the Rohit Sharma-led team defeating the Royals in a high-scoring game. Rajasthan Royals lost the game but a catch by bowler Sandeep Sharma attracted a lot of attention and some people even called it the best catch in IPL history.

Sandeep Sharma’s brilliant catch came when Suryakumar Yadav tried to shoot the ball off Trent Boult. Sandeep Sharma chased the ball maybe about 15 yards, stretched his arms towards the ball, grabbed the ball and continued to hold onto the ball even after he fell to the ground and slid.

“Did he get rid of the fielder? I think he’s got, oh what a catch! This is going to be one of the catches of the season,” on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle couldn’t hide his excitement at the amazing catch he just witnessed. .

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared the video of the catch and the video is doing the rounds on social media with cricket fans expressing their awe at the sight with some even calling it the best catch in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

With the help of some fine strokes from Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David, the Mumbai Indians defeated the strong Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. This was another IPL thriller that required 15 runs in the last over and Tim David hit three consecutive sixes to take home the game.

“I feel great. It’s great to cross the line. Nothing better. This season I’ve seen you (Tilak Varma) and Suryakumar Yadav smack it around so I’m sorry I’m so excited to make an impact and putting in a performance for the team. And of course it’s about having confidence that you’re on the other side,” Tim David said in a video posted by IPL.