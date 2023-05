Tennis star Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss reveal baby bumps at the Met Gala

While the Met Gala has a famously strict “no pluses” policy, these two moms-to-be managed to sneak an extra partygoer into the star-studded event: tennis star Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted their baby bumps on the red runner of the Met Gala on Monday night. People immediately took to social media to offer their congratulations to the moms-to-be, with one person writing on Twitter, “The moms are killing it this Met!” AAHHHHHHHH the mothers are killing it this Met!!! — Ryl Tea (@therylcompany) May 2, 2023 “The theme was actually baby shower,” another wrote. Following her arrival at the Met Gala, 41-year-old Williams took to Instagram to post photos of her and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote. She and Ohanian welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia, in September 2017. The two got married in November of the same year. Williams hit the Met carpet in a Gucci dress with jewelry from Tiffany and Co. to match her growing baby bump. “I feel good now, I can breathe. I’m not hiding,” she told TV personality La La Anthony on the red carpet. CBS News has reached out to a Williams representative for more information, but has not heard back yet. Kloss, 30, also gushed about her pregnancy to reporters on the Met Gala red carpet, and a rep for the model confirmed to CBS News that she’s pregnant with her second child. “This is obviously the most important night in fashion,” Kloss said Entertainment tonight about choosing to show off her pregnancy. “I’m really surprised I was able to keep it a secret for so long,” she added, explaining that “big winter coats” helped keep her tummy in check — literally. American model Karlie Kloss arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme of the 2023 Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“I have a little surprise…I have a plus one,” Kloss told influencer Emma Chamberlain, who interviewed her on behalf of Vogue magazine. Kloss arrived at the star-studded New York City event in a floor-length black dress from Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE — a figure-hugging number that showed off her growing belly. Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first son, Levi Joseph, in 2021. The couple married in 2018. Kusher, a businessman, is the brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. Trending news C Almonds C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topic writer for CBS News, with a focus on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

