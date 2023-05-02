Snoop Dogg in bidding war for Ottawa Senators Hockey Team





Snoop Dogg has revealed he’s part of an ownership group that’s engaged in a bidding war for Ottawa’s senators against Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. First reported by The athletic on Monday (May 1), the West Coast icon joins a group led by Hollywood film producer Neko Sparks in his bid to become the NHL’s first black owner with the purchase of the Senators. On the other side is the actor Ryan Reynolds group, which has an alleged bid of more than $1 billion and also includes The Weeknd as part of the team. Snoop confirmed the news Monday, expressing his hopes to help the game of hockey grow within the black community. Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa and looking forward to being part of that ownership team, he wrote on Instagram. I WANT TO BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY. Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the hockey world as he is a longtime fan of the Los Angeles Kings. The 51-year-old even took part in the play-by-play broadcast of Kings and read the team line-up before a match in previous seasons. While the LA Kings were knocked out of the NHL Playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers this weekend, Snoop can now fully concentrate on his Los Angeles Lakers heading for the NBA Finals. related news Snoop Dogg Gives Los Angeles Lakers New Nickname After Playoffs Upset April 17, 2023 The Lakers will take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals in what is sure to be a memorable game. The series begins on Tuesday night (May 2) at the Chase Center. Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg compared Steph Curry to being the NBA’s closest match to the late Kobe Bryant right now. That’s a tough question, because I don’t really see anyone with that killer instinct, Snoop explained to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. I’d say Steph Curry comes closest because Steph Curry has that killer instinct when it’s time for the playoffs, when it’s time for the big game. He wants the big chance, he’s not afraid of the big chance, he takes the challenge. He is never considered the best, but he is always the best when it comes time to be the best.

