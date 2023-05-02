Men’s Golf Poles 299 in Round 2 of Big West Championship





LA QUINTA, California The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team carded a second-round 299 at the Big West Championship at La Quinta Country Club on Tuesday. Play was suspended due to excessive and unplayable conditions, but the five-man Rainbow Warriors managed to complete their round with a total of 11 left. UH is currently tied for sixth place with UC Irvine at 592. Long Beach State leads with a total of 571, followed by Cal State Fullerton (574) and CSUN (578). CSUN’s Felix Schrott leads the clubhouse with 5-under 139. UC Davis’ Mark Stephens is also 5-under with two holes to go to complete his second round. Atsuya Oishi leads the UH contingent 2-over 146 after his second straight 73. The Japanese is tied for 13th placee place. Remington Hirano is one stroke back at 3-over 147 after a second round of 72 and tied for 15e. Blaze Akana stands at 25e place at 5-over 149 while Jose Hayashida equals 35e at 153. Zachary Sagayaga is replaced by Tyler Ogawa and fired an 80. Tuesday’s final day of competition begins with the completion of Round 2, followed by split tees starting at 8:00 a.m. PT. UH will be paired with Cal Poly and UC Irvine on the #1 hole. #HawaiiMGOLF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/5/1/mens-golf-mens-golf-posts-299-in-round-2-of-big-west-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos