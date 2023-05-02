Josh Hazlewood delighted cricket fans with a brilliant return for Ashes

Speedy Aussie Josh Hazlewood (pictured left) made his return to cricket after four months out with injury to help the Challengers Bangalore’s to victory. (Images: Indian Premier League)

Australian fast Josh Hazlewood has returned to cricket out with injury after four months to help the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Lucknow Super Giants in a low scoring game. Hazlewood has not played cricket since he injured his foot in January in the Sydney Test.

The fast did not travel to India for the Border-Gavaskar series, with the team determining he should be fit for the upcoming Test Championship final and the Ashes. And as a sign that he will be ready for ‘Bazbal‘ in just a few months Hazlewood returned to bowl three brilliant overs to take 2-15 and help Bangalore defend just 127.

The low-scoring game was the complete opposite of recent games, including the Mumbai Indians’ victory Aussie Tim David helps chase a record total on the ground, with Lucknow just 108. The Cricket Australia team would have been thrilled to see Hazlewood back on the field after a serious spell on the sidelines ahead of Australia’s two biggest months of cricket in 2023.

Bowling in the power play and a death over, he took 2-15 as LSG was busted for 108, 18 runs short. “The body felt pretty good. It was nice to have a hit. It’s just so different to play a game than to train,” Hazlewood said at his post-game press conference.

“It’s a nice little stepping stone, for further down the track. Hopefully I’ll pull up well tomorrow and we’ll go from there. He later added, “It’s been a long time,” Hazlewood said of his four-month layoff.

“I was more excited than nervous. It’s great to be back here, in front of some good fans.” Hazlewood took 20 wickets at 21.85 in four Tests on the last Ashes tour in 2019, but only played 11 of the subsequent 28 Tests in Australia due to muscle ailments.

When he has played he has remained a threat with 28 wickets at 22.26. Ben Stokes’ recent admission that he has called for ‘flat and fast’ wickets during the Ashes to help the team’s aggressive approach means Hazlewood’s inclusion is even more important due to his accuracy.

And fans were ecstatic to see the big fast back on the field and bowl well.

Josh Hazlewood was over the moon with the comeback win

Hazlewood also praised the pitch, which returned the initiative to the bowlers after some huge chases in this year’s tournament. The fast one said it was a nice change to see a wicket that was hard to hit.

“It’s good to have one for the bowlers now and then, in a low-scoring affair,” Hazlewood said at his post-match press conference. “It is often quite a tight game. One team never really comes out.”

Bowling the second over, he only gave up a run when a single was taken off the last ball. He then took over a first-ball wicket of the fifth and only conceded again on the fifth ball when Aussie teammate Marcus Stoinis hit him for a successive six.

Josh Hazlewood (pictured) finally returned to cricket after four months due to a foot injury suffered during the Sydney Test. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Stoinis later died for 13 as LSK regularly lost wickets. Glenn Maxwell, who had been dismissed for four on batting, took a vital wicket from Krundal Pandya in his one for three runs.

LSK was not helped by opener and captain KL Rahul had to bat last due to an injury. He faced three balls without scoring and will be a concern for India ahead of the World Test Championship.

‘It’s sad. He pulled his hip flexor, I think,’ Pandya said. “I don’t know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it.”

with AAP

