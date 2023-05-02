Chi-Hi athletes who play multiple sports find fulfillment in new sports

EAU CLAIRE Tennis has not necessarily been a lifelong pursuit for several members of the Chi-Hi boys’ tennis team.

But those athletes are finding satisfaction in their first go-around with the sport at the varsity level this spring.

Juniors Jack Hediger and Aiden Wickland and sophomore Eric Andreo are the only members of the 12-athlete team gearing up for the Cardinals in 2022. The rest are newcomers both to the team and to the sport in general at the competitive level.

That’s made for a sharp learning curve, but one paved with work ethic and a passion to improve.

They are certainly athletic. They are willing to do the work,” Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said of the newcomers. ‘They are very eager to learn. They get along really well which is a lot of fun and they’re just excited to try something new.

Senior Esubalew Mason plays tennis for the first time after spending his falls on the football team and winters in the pool with the swim team. What is Mason’s previous experience with the sport? He took lessons as an eight-year-old but not much else. But he and another first-timer Colby Stoll wanted to try something they knew and felt tennis would be a sport that is both fun and one they could compete in. Those two are Chi-Hi’s best doubles team this year.

Junior Gubgnit Mason joins Stoll and senior Laye Diallo on the football team in the fall and will play tennis for the first time this spring.

I think a lot of it is pretty new, but agility for football, being able to move probably helps a little bit in tennis,” said Gubgnit Mason.

The Cardinals fell Monday afternoon at Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers duel. Mason and Stoll fell in their No. 1 doubles match 0-6, 2-6 while the No. 2 team of Hediger and Gubgnit Mason was beaten 1-6, 0-6.

Hediger is a rare perennial varsity player for the Cardinals and said fun has been the team’s main goal thus far.

You basically just come out to have fun,” Hediger said. “Right now, mid-season, we have conference tournaments coming up and then sections, so we’re just going to do what we can practice outside of school and outside of the coach. . It should be fun.

With so many players trying to find what works on the tennis court, some bumps were expected. But Linzmeier said the team is rolling with whatever comes its way, whether it’s challenging weather that has forced the postponement and cancellation of many meetings or the challenging competition the Big Rivers provide.

They work hard every day and play with the weather. They’re excited to be here, it’s a good group of kids,” Linzmeier said.

Diallo and sophomore Avery Sye fell in their No. 3 doubles game 0-6, 1-6.

Ranked No. 1 in singles for the Cardinals, Jackson Blake is another first this spring to spend his winters in the pool. He fell to Eau Claire North’s Logan Carroll 2-6, 1-6, while Wickland lost his No. 2 singles matchup 0-6, 0-6. Andreo was defeated at No. 3 singles 0-6, 1-6 and freshman Eli Moe fell 2-6, 2-6 at No. 4 singles.

Sophomore Josh Lange and freshman Robert Mercier teamed for the team’s junior varsity No. 4 doubles team to finalize the roster. With only two seniors on the team (Esubalew Mason and Diallo), the improvement shown could help the team not only for the rest of the season, but also in the future.

I think it’s just getting better than what we were when we started,” Stoll said.

The ongoing colder weather has overloaded the Chi-Hi schedule, with Monday’s encounter being the first of four this week. After Tuesday’s home game against Eau Claire Memorial, the Cardinals will host Menomonie and Osceola on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Next week there will be road races in River Falls (May 9) and Altoona (May 11) before Amery is held on May 12. This year’s Big Rivers Conference tournament is back at Eau Claire North on May 16. This much action means plenty of opportunities to play as well as bond and also includes post-game trips to Kwik Trip to fill up on their favorite snacks.

I feel like we get along really well and that’s the biggest part of our team,” Hediger said. ‘It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.

For a Chi-Hi boys’ tennis team that has struggled with total player count in recent years, it’s important to get the number of players back up to par. But so is having fun, something that has already led athletes to join the team after the start of the season.

I think because coaching is so much more than winning and losing knowing that this is just a really good bunch of guys and it kind of restores your faith in humanity because they’re kind they have big hearts they’re courteous and respectful what is something that you don’t always hear or think about very often in today’s high school society, so it’s really good to see that this is a really good group of kids,” Linzmeier said.

