When Gareth Edwards became a global superstar

Simon Thomas

Sir Gareth Edwards experienced many magical moments during his sporting career, but nothing more surreal than playing table tennis against Bjorn Borg!

That was just one of the unlikely experiences he had by taking part in the TV show Superstars.

For those too young to remember, Superstars was a hugely popular show in the 1970s and early 1980s that pitted big names from different sports against each other in a variety of disciplines.

They tried a variety of activities, including sprinting, swimming, rowing, cycling, soccer, kayaking, weightlifting, tennis, shooting and the infamous gym tests.

An important rule was that you were not allowed to participate in your own specialist sport.

Welsh rugby legend Edwards has competed in the program four times, from the 1976 UK final to a European preliminary round and then the Euro final, culminating in his participation in the World Final in the USA in March 1977.

Incredibly, he took part in that event in Georgia just days before playing for Wales against Scotland at Murrayfield in that year’s Five Nations!

The big scrum half embarked on a Superstars adventure that would culminate in a journey to the deep south of the United States in the slightly less glamorous environs of Aldershot – the setting for the 1976 UK final.

James Hunt

He faced a range of well-known names, including that year’s Formula 1 World Champion James Hunt, boxer John Conteh, Olympic gold medal winning athlete David Hemery, footballer Malcolm McDonald and fellow rugby stars JPR Williams and David Duckham.

It would prove to be an eventful few days, with Conteh, MacDonald and footballing Stan Bowles all capsizing while kayaking, while Bowles managed to shoot through the table in front of him with his .38 caliber pistol during the shooting event, causing his fellow competitors to to take cover.

I was standing next to him, Edwards recalls.

They said Shoot, put the gun down; Shoot, put the gun down.

Suddenly he was doing it the wrong way. He shot right through the table!

Edwards won the football test and weightlifting to finish fourth overall, and it was not surprising that JPR won the tennis, as he was a junior British champion in the sport.

For a second time, the British title was claimed by 1968 400m hurdles Olympic champion Hemery.

Edwards then competed in a European preliminary round in Vichy, France, competing against the likes of Tour de France great Raymond Poulidor and athletes Guy Drut and Ivo van Damme.

It also meant taking on five-time Wimbledon champion Borg in table tennis.

His father had also been world champion in it, Edwards recalls.

A few years ago I spoke to someone who said he had met Borg. Apparently he said the only Welshman I know is Gareth Edwards.

So how did the table tennis match with the Swedish legend end?

I think he just squeezed through! chuckles Edwards.

Borg led that European heat, with Edwards finishing fourth again after winning the weightlifting and grueling gymnastics tests of parallel bar dips and squat punches.

Amsterdam

That saw the Cardiff No. 9 reach the 1976 European final in Amsterdam, where he finished sixth, after victory in the football skills, with Swedish pole vaulter Kjell Isaksson crowned champion.

Then came the invitation to travel to the US for the first-ever World Superstars Final in 1977. The only problem was that the event was scheduled for the final week of that year’s Five Nations Championship.

I asked the WRU if I could do it. I asked the selectors, I asked the coach John Dawes, he recalls.

They said Oh what a great honor, fantastic, yes, but you have to be back for training.

Anyway, I went out on Saturday and the Scotland match was the following Saturday.

I remember being nervous in America. I started to think Oh God, did I do the right thing?

I told the organizers that I had to go back for the game and that I couldn’t afford to miss the plane home.

They said, Oh, we’ll take you there, don’t worry. If you miss the plane, we have a private jet. I said that’s a little different than what I’m used to!

In the world final, Edwards competed against Peter Snell, winner of an Olympic gold medal in the Kiwi, Peter Snell, Dutch footballer Rudi Krol, boxer Conteh and a number of high-profile American Footballers, among others.

OJ Simpson’s name was in the program, but he was not exempted from making a film at the time, the Welshman recalls.

I remember running into this NFL wide receiver and I said, What’s your best time for the 100 yards?

He said 10.2 or something and the British record was only 10.1. I was just thinking I hope I’m not going to pull a hamstring here!

They were fantastic there. It was a great experience.

Olympic champion

The event was won by Olympic champion Bob Seagren who finished ahead of fellow pole vaulter Isaksson.

After completing his events, it was time for another sprint from Edwards. I did the dips and the chin-ups and then it was good, I did it, I’m going.

I hopped in a cab and then it was a mad sprint to the airport.

I got a connecting flight to New York and then an overnight flight back to the UK.

I slept on the plane, but when I woke up my muscles were sore because I hadn’t had time to warm up after the gym test.

There was a car at Heathrow to pick me up and I was training right away. The jet lag was kicking in now and I was so stiff.

I told Gerry Lewis (physio) and he told me to run and then said I had a bit of a sprained ankle, just an excuse to get me in.

He gave me a rub-a-dub and next thing I know I was playing Murrayfield the next day!

Edwards then played his part in an 18-9 victory over the Scots, with Phil Bennett’s sensational sideways goal that has been hailed as Wales’ best-ever effort.

Beautiful memories

As for the whole Superstars experience, he looks back on it fondly.

He won a decent amount of prize money along the way, not that it swelled his bank balance.

I was not allowed to keep it, I had to give it to the Union, he says.

Many top athletes trained hard for it because they were allowed to keep the money.

We didn’t have time to train or go on a bike ride. We could all ride a bike, but these guys bought road bikes and practiced. They spent money to make money.

Really, for me it was the experience of everything. You would meet people from different sports and different countries.

I recently watched a number of programs and there were some big names in them, while going to Georgia was a real eye-opener.

Yes, I have fond memories of it and I can always say that I played against Bjorn Borg!