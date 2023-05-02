CU Buffs add Florida State cornerback, Auburn receiver – BuffZone





Omarion Cooper and TarVarish Dawson Jr. were high school stars together. Now they plan to work together in Boulder. On Monday, Cooper, a former cornerback at Florida State, and Dawson, a former receiver at Auburn, both announced they were moving to Colorado to play for new head coach Deion Sanders. Let’s make history!! CONCERNED, Cooper wrote on social media. Cooper is the third player from Sanders alma mater, Florida State, to join the Buffs in the past week. Edge Derrick McLendon II and linebacker Brendan Gant both committed last week. A four-star recruit coming out of Lehigh Senior (Fla.) High School in 2021, the six-foot-tall, 188-pound Cooper played in 20 games, with seven starts, during his two seasons at FSU. Last season, he played in 12 games, starting four of them. He had 14 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble. In 2021, he appeared in eight games, starting the last three, while scoring 16 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He was FSU’s Devaughn Darling defensive freshman of the year. In 2021, Cooper was ranked the No. 23 cornerback recruit in the nation by 247Sports’ composite rankings. He had 28 scholarship offers and chose Florida State over 21 other Power 5 schools. Cooper was also recruited out of high school by Sanders, who was the head coach at Jackson State at the time. Dawson is the latest new receiver in a group that has been completely overhauled by Sanders this offseason. CU is expected to have 10 scholarship recipients, none of whom were with the Buffs last season. Dawson committed to Cincinnati on April 21 before going to CU. After wearing a red shirt in 2021 and appearing in one game for Auburn, Dawson played in four games last season, making two starts and two 30-yard passes. As a senior at Leigh Senior in 2020, Dawson caught 31 passes for 650 yards and eight touchdowns and also ran 34 times for 290 yards and six touchdowns. He has also been clocked at 10.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Like Cooper, Dawson was a four-star recruit. He had 26 scholarship offers and chose Auburn over Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and others. CU has 65 planned scholarship players for next season.

