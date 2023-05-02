Nick Kyrgioss Tesla allegedly stolen from mother at gunpoint Tennis star uses app to track car for police | Nick Kyrgios





Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police by using a phone app to remotely track his Tesla after it was stolen from his mother at gunpoint Monday morning. Kygrios was at his family’s home in Canberra around 8:30am when a masked man in black knocked on the front door, describing himself as Chris. His mother opened the door and found a long-barreled firearm pointed at her, according to court documents first reported by the Canberra times and the Australian Broadcasting Company. The man reportedly demanded she hand over the keys to Kyrgios’ green Tesla, which was parked outside in the driveway. After handing the keys to the armed man, Kyrgios’ mother is said to have marched out at gunpoint. The man demanded she show him how to operate the Tesla, police say. She was led outside to the Tesla at gunpoint and saw the defendant get into the driver’s seat of the car, police allege in court documents. At that point, she felt she had a chance when the firearm was not aimed at her to run back inside and screamed for help from the other occupants of the house. Kyrgios and his manager, Daniel Horsfall, called triple-0 for help. The tennis player then used his Tesla smartphone app to track the car’s movements and provided information about its whereabouts to police. He also limited the car to a speed of 80 km/h. This allowed the police to find it about 16 minutes later. They claim they approached the Tesla on a suburban street, guns drawn, but say the man quickly took off. They chased the Tesla through the interior of Canberras, sometimes crossing on the wrong side of the road and reaching speeds of 90 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone during the chase. They ended the chase in a school zone, because they thought it was too dangerous. Kyrgios continued to monitor the Tesla’s movements during the chase. The app showed the car coming to a stop in Ainslie, an inland suburb. Officers cordoned off the street and a specialist tactical response team pulled up in front of the car as the driver sped off and blocked his escape. The alleged perpetrator resisted arrest and was tasered, police say. He was taken to hospital and then to a police station, where he was charged with aggravated robbery, driving a vehicle without permission, failing to stop for police, driving while suspended and resisting a government official. Kyrgios’ mother told police she feared the man would return to the house and blow a hole in the door. The man appeared before the Australian Capital Territory magistrates court on Tuesday. The Canberra Times and ABC reported that he had been denied bail by Magistrate Glenn Theakston and was due to appear in court later this month.

