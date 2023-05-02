BCHL separates from Hockey Canada, says move gives U18 players more options





BURNABY, BC The British Columbia Hockey League is separating from Hockey Canada, a move the league says will provide more options for players under the age of 18 who want to participate in college hockey in the United States. The BCHL, a junior A league with 17 teams in BC and one in Washington, said in a release that all of its franchises will operate outside of Hockey Canada’s system starting June 1. The move allows BCHL teams to recruit 16- and 17-year-olds from other provinces, which is currently against Hockey Canada rules. The league says players without a competitive junior A option can remain in their home province in Canada while maintaining their NCAA eligibility. We are entering a new era that will break down barriers and change the landscape of junior hockey in Canada,” BCHL President Graham Fraser said in a statement. Under Hockey Canada rules, players wishing to play junior A hockey must do so in their home province. That rule does not apply to the major junior teams under the umbrella of the Canadian Hockey League, but CHL players are not eligible to participate in NCAA hockey. The NCAA considers the CHL a professional league because it includes players who have signed NHL contracts. “The BCHL sends more players to NCAA Division I teams than all other junior hockey leagues in Canada combined,” said Fraser. “During the past season, there were 411 BCHL alumni on NCAA rosters, representing nearly a quarter of all Division I college hockey. That’s exciting, but we’re striving to do more for players and to provide our fans with a higher level of hockey, which is simply not possible under the current system.” The BCHL says it has created its own player and staff insurance plan to replace the Hockey Canada plan. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 1, 2023. The Canadian Press

