Game Notes | Watch | Live statistics | Tickets

ABILENE Abilene Christian returns to friendly boundaries for the first of four games this week and eight of the next nine at Crutcher Scott Field on Tuesday night for a showdown with the Big 12’s Baylor Bears. The Wildcats (26-16) are looking to go on a two-game losing streak in weekday games, with their last victory coming in Baylor on March 28. The ‘Cats open the final month of the season this week and have three weekday games remaining at the last three WAC weekends of the year; ACU is currently fifth in the standings. ACU will look for Baylor’s season range at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday night and the game will air on ESPN+.

GAME #43

ACU (26-16,11-10 WAC) vs BAYLOR (15-29, 6-15BIG 12)

Tuesday May 2| 18:05 | Crutcher Scott Field (4,000)

Projected Starters: TBD vs. TBD

Watch: ESPN+

Live statistics | Tickets

A LOOK AT ACU

The Wildcats enter the week with a 26-16 record and an 11-10 score in WAC play. ACU has dropped 10 of its last 14 games, including a 1-2 record on the road last weekend. The Wildcats lost two of three games at California Baptist, 7-2 and 10-5, and took the middle game of the series in 10 innings, 5-4. ACU opens a four-game home grandstand this week and has eight of its next nine games at Crutcher Scott Field.

EXPLORE BAYLOR

Baylor gears up for a pair of midweek games against Abilene Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this week before a five-day break for finals that results in an inactive weekend. The Bears are coming off a winless week where they stayed in competitive ball games until the late innings. BU trailed 4-2 against Tarleton by seven innings on Tuesday before dropping a 6-2 final. The Bears dropped Friday’s opener to No. 17 West Virginia by just one run after leading 4-3 in seven innings. On Saturday, Baylor trailed only 2-0 after seven complete before WVU broke it open. In Sunday’s series finale, the Bears were close at hand trailing 8-4 in the seventh before the Mountaineers pulled away in the final two frames. Baylor is 14-6 on scoring six or more points this season and 5-0 on scoring 10 or more points. BU is also 10-2 this year if he leads the ball game after six innings and 10-3 if he outsmarts his opponent.

WITHIN THE SERIES

All-Time: 4th meeting (BU leads, 2-1)

ACU at home: BU leads 1-0

ACU on the move: Draw, 1-1

ACU in neutral location: N/A

Series start: 2019

Last Meeting: ACU 5, BU 2 (11) (3/28/23 – Waco)

Last ACU win: ACU 5, BU 2 (11) (3/28/23 – Waco)

Last ACU Loss: BU 6, ACU 4 (3/9/22 – Abilene)

Final ACU Road win: ACU 5, BU 2 (11) (3/28/23 – Waco)

Last ACU Road Loss: BU 6, ACU 3 (3/13/19)

Current series: W1

McCarty (at ACU) vs. Baylor: 1-2

DRAMATIC WINS OF ACU IN WACO

The Wildcats led the Bears 2-0 in the ninth, gave the lead on and after Grayson Tatrow delivered a 5-2 victory with a three-run home run in the 11th inning. It was ACU’s first-ever win over Baylor and the second win over a Big 12 team this season. After a scoreless 10th and Tatrow put ACU ahead in the 11th, Zak Smith recorded the last three outs for his first-ever save, taking the ‘Cats out of Waco with a win.

GAME VS. TEXAS TECH SUSPENDED

ACU’s April 25 home game against No. 14 Texas Tech was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to severe weather and lightning in the area. No decision has yet been made on when the match will resume. The two teams will meet in Lubbock on May 9 for a game originally scheduled to be played on April 4. That game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

LAST WEEKEND AT CBU

ACU again struggled to swing the bat to California Baptist, batting just .238 as a team in three games. The ‘Cats scored only 12 runs on 24 basehits and walked only 7 compared to 17 strikeouts. The starting pitching struggled, but the bullpen was great. Relief Pitchers went 1-0 with an earned run average of 3.52 in 15.1 innings over the weekend. The bullpen struckout 24 batters to only eight walks. Adam Stephenson went 4.0 scoreless with five strikeouts while Sam Berberich hit a career-high seven in 2.2 scrless innings. Luke Krkovsky (2.1IP) and Zak Smith (1.1 IP) also had scoreless performances at The Golden State.

TATROW’S WEEKEND

Senior Grayson Tatrow was the biggest bright spot for California’s ACU, hitting .538 and slugging 1,308 in three games. The Wildcat left fielder launched three home runs and drove in five, all team records. Tatrow went to the line in the top of the 10th inning to win game two of the series, then record his first multi-homer game of the year in the Finals.

TATROW AT THE TOP

Grayson Tatrow has hit a career-high 42 home runs with ACU and tops the record book alone. No one has hit more in his career in Wildcat history and Tatrow is only in the middle of his third season with ACU.

LATE COLLECTION HEROES

Maddox Miesse has so far had a flare for the dramatic during his freshman campaign. The third baseman hit a walk-off single to beat Oklahoma, hit a walk-off grand slam to top Southeast Missouri and hit a walk-off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on April 2.

THE FIFTH INNING

Despite being defeated 5-1 in the fifth inning at CBU, ACU is still outperforming its opponents this season by an insane 47-11 margin. Of ACU’s 48 home runs this season, eight came in the fifth inning, the second most in all innings this season (nine in the sixth).

RUN HOME EXCLUSION

ACU has hit 48 home runs this season, led by Tatrow’s 15, Britt’s 10 and Tweedt’s eight. Of the 48, 29 are solo shots and 11 are two-run homers. 21 went with two outs in the inning, and another 19 went with no one. The splits are pretty even from pitchers; 29 have come from right-handers, while 19 have come from south-legs.

AN EYE ON THE STRIPES

Miller Magazine Saw leads ACU with a four-game hit stream, while Tatrow has a hit in three consecutive games. Tatrow and Jack Skaggs have each reached base in five consecutive games, while Ladusau has reached base safely in four consecutive games.

PRE-SEASON POLL/AWARDS

The Western Athletic Conference announced the preseason preseason poll and selections for all preseason conferences, and the Wildcats are voted tied for fourth in the 13-team league. Seniors Grayson Tatrow And Tanner Tweet were also all named to the all-conference list prior to the season. Grand Canyon was picked to win the conference, followed by Sam Houston and California Baptist. ACU tied with UTRGV and Sacramento State for fourth overall.

D1BASEBALL PRE-SEASON

D1Baseball released its preseason picks for the Western Athletic Conference and ACU placed sixth in the league. It also highlighted the conference’s top draft prospects, and in the 2023 draft, Eichelberger was the sixth-best prospect in the league, while Texas A&M transfer Logan Britt finished ninth overall outside of the outfield spot. Morgan, back for his junior season, also came in 13th on the list. In the 2024 draft, Byrd was fourth in line in the league. Tatrow, the Southland Newcomer of the Year and in the second team in 2021, was labeled #138 in the country’s top 150 outfielders.

BACK TO ONE BIG LEAGUE

The WAC will return to a traditional format in 2023. All 13 teams are in one ranking and there are no divisions this season. There will be 30 league games against 10 of 12 possible opponents, and the 2023 WAC Tournament kicks off May 24 in Mesa, Ariz.

A LOOK AT THE DIFFICULT SCHEDULE

The 2023 list includes 55 games, including 30 Western Athletic Conference games (10 series of three games) and an additional 25 non-conference games (four series and 11 single games). In total, the team will host Crutcher Scott Field 35 times, the most in the Rick McCarty era. ACU will play 21 games against teams that finished in the RPI top 100 in 2022, nine games against Power 5 opponents (Oklahoma, TCU x2, Baylor x2, Nebraska, Texas Tech x2, Texas), and 14 games against regional teams from 2022 ( Oklahoma, Southeast Missouri, Oral Roberts, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, Grand Canyon). There are five new opponents on the list (Southeast Missouri, Sacramento State, Nebraska, California Baptist, Utah Tech), and four home games against Power 5 opponents (Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor).

THE COACH