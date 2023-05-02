Serena Williams – tennis career stats and facts





With the announcement of her second pregnancy in May 2023, Serena Williams has almost certainly drawn the curtain on her glittering tennis career. The total of the American 23 Grand Slam titles is the most of any player in the Open Era, one more than fellow ‘GOAT’ contender Steffi Graf and one behind Margaret Court who won 13 Slams when only amateur players were allowed. In 2003 and 2015, Williams held all four Slam titles simultaneously in the feat known as the ‘Serena Slam’. Court (1970) and Graf (1988) are the only two women to have won Grand Slams on the calendar, with Germany’s gold in Seoul giving her a unique ‘Golden Slam’. Williams’ older sister Venus, who has seven Slam titles to her name, continues to play on the WTA Tour. The siblings won a combined 14 Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals, with Serena winning the singles gold in London 2012. While not yet officially retired, the 41-year-old told Vogue ahead of the 2022 US Open that she was “evolving away from tennis”. She was expecting her first child, daughter Olympiaas she secured her latest Slam triumph at the 2017 Australian Open where she defeated Venus in the final. After returning from childbirth, Williams reached consecutive finals at Wimbledon and the US Open but lost all four, the most recent being her defeat in the 2019 US Open final to Bianca Andreascu. Read on for stats from Serena Williams’ groundbreaking career.

Serena Williams by the numbers 2 – Grand Slam mixed doubles titles, both with Max Mirnyi. 4 – Olympic gold medals (one in singles in London 2012, three in doubles with sister Venus). Venus is the only other four-time Olympic gold medalist in tennis. 6 – Won Grand Slam titles without dropping a set, tied for the record with Martina Navratilova. 7 – Australian Open women’s singles titles, a record. 14 – Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, all with Venus. The siblings are undefeated together in Slam doubles finals. 21 – Number of Slam matches Williams won in 2002 without defeat, as she won the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open after missing the Australian Open through injury. 23 – Grand Slam titles, most of any player in the Open era. 33 – Grand Slam singles final, one behind Chris Evert’s record in the Open era and tied with Novak Djokovic. 47 – Career hard court titles, a women’s record. 73 – Career WTA singles titles (including Slams). 86.8 percent – Singles win-loss percentage places her fourth on the all-time women’s list behind Margaret Court (90.7), Steffi Graf (89.7) and Evert (89.0). 186 – Spent consecutive weeks at number one in the women’s world rankings, tied with Graf at the top. 319 – Total number of weeks Williams spent as number one of the women behind only Graf (377) and Navratilova (332). 367 – Career wins, a women’s record (two behind Roger Federer). 423 – Career games, a women’s record (six behind Federer). 858-156 – Serena Williams’ singles win-loss record $94,816,730 – Total career prize money

