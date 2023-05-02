Important events to look forward to in May

Neeraj Chopra will return to action with the start of the Diamond League 2023.

The qualifying cycle for the 2024 Paris Olympics for most sports has already begun. The upcoming month of the Indian sports calendar features non-stop sports action starting with IBA Mens World Boxing Championships followed by the Asian Weightlifting Championships (Olympic qualifying event). The BWF Tour kicks off after a month break.

Here we take a look at the events to follow on the Indian sports calendar in the coming month (01 May 31 May).

Tennis

May 28 June 11 French Open (Grand Slam)

Doubles Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will try to continue their good run in the second grand slam of the year. Yui Bhambri/Saketh Myneni and Jeevan/Balaji could also play in the grand slam (unconfirmed).

Sumit Nagal has a decent lead at the French Open and could feature in the qualifiers (as a wild card or qualify directly)

May 08 May 21 Rome Masters (ATP 1000)

Doubles Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden

Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian to compete in the main draw of the next month’s second tournament of the Indian sports calendar. Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Jeevan and Balaji are currently on the alternate list.

Table tennis

May 20-28 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, Durban

Mens Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar

Ladies Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath and Diya Chitale.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will lead the Indian contingent in the only table tennis tournament in the upcoming month of the Indian sports calendar.

weightlifting

May 3 May 13 Asian Weightlifting Championships

The continental championship in the upcoming month of the Indian sports calendar will be the second in the series of qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist will lead the six-member Indian contingent.

Men Shubham Todkar (61 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Narayana Ajith (73 kg)

Women Mirabai Chanu (49 kg) and Bindyarani Devi (55 kg)

Boxing

May 1 May 14 IBA Men’s Boxing Championships

Selection Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach Jr. (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narendra Berwal (92+kg)

The 27-year-old Olympian from Tokyo missed qualifying for the World Cup. 2015 World Championship bronze medalist Shiva Thapa will lead the Indian contingent.

Screens

May 12 May 14 World Cup (Sabre)

Karan Singh and Bhavani Devi will lead the Indian contingent in the men’s and women’s section. Bhavani Devi placed 56th at the Seoul Grand Prix held on the Indian sports calendar last month.

May 05 Epee Grand Prix

Man Udaivir Singh

Ladies Tanishka Khatri

May 19 World Cup (Epe)

Man Udaivir Singh

Ladies Tanishka Khatri

Athletics

May 5 Diamond League, Doha

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will begin his 2023 season in the Doha Diamond League, the first of the series of 14 events in the Indian sports calendar. Commonwealth Games silver medalist Eldhose Paul (triple jump) makes his first appearance in the Diamond League.

May 26 Senior National Federation Cup

May 28 Rabat Diamond League

Judo

07 May 14 May World Judo Championships, Doha

Selection

Men’s Arun Kumar (73 kg) and Avtar Singh (100 kg)

Women Tulika Moon (+78kg)

Three Indian judokas will participate in the World Judo Championships. Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist Tukila Maan will compete alongside Rio Olympian Avtar Singh.

to shoot

May 04 May 15 ISSF Shooting World Cup (Rifle/Pistol), Baku

This upcoming month’s ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) of the Indian sports calendar is the fifth of the season, the last of which recently ended in Lima. The NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) has announced the 22-member Indian squad for the World Cup.

May 20 May 31 ISSF Shooting World Cup (Shot Gun)

Taekwondo

May 29-June 6 World Taekwondo Championships, Baku

India missed participation in the previous edition in Mexico due to visa issues. The 16-man squad was announced on the Indian sports calendar last month (eight men and women) and will head to Baku to put on a good show.

Men

Aman Kumar (under 54kg)

Niram Chaudhar (under 58kg)

Ajay Kumar (under 63kg)

Prithvi Raj Chouhan (under 68kg)

Shivam Tyagi (less than 74 kg)

Rishabh Chaudhar (less than 80 kg)

Gulshan Sharma (under 87kg)

Preetham Raghu (over 87 kg)

Ladies

Twisha Kakadiya (less than 46 kg)

Deeksha (less than 49 kg)

Latika Bhandari (under 53 kg)

Sonam (less than 57 kg)

Sonia Khan (under 62kg)

Margerette Regi (under 67 kg)

Etisha Das (less than 73 kg)

Rodali Barua (over 73 kg)

Hockey

May 26-June 4 FIH Men’s Pro League, London

Scheme

May 26 Belgium vs India

May 27 India vs Great Britain

June 02 India vs Belgium

June 03 India vs Great Britain

In the month of May on the Indian sports calendar, the Indian hockey team is back in action. Craig Fulton will be the head coach of Indian men’s hockey and the Pro League games will be the first assignment. India are currently on top with 19 points from 8 matches.

archery

May 16 May 21 Archery World Cup Stage II, Shanghai

India claimed four medals in the World Cup Stage I in Antalya. Jyothi Surekha Vennam performed best in the composite section (two gold medals). Atanu Das made a good comeback to the team by reaching the fourth round in the men’s individual and winning a silver medal in the men’s event. 21-year-old Dhiraj Bommadevara won the bronze medal in men’s individual recurve.

Badminton

May 14 May 21 Sudirman Cup, Suzhou

May 23-May 28 Malaysian Masters (BWF Super 500), Kuala Lumpur

May 30-June 4 Thailand Open (BWF Super 500), Bangkok

The Sudirman Cup will be the first ranking tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics in the upcoming month of the Indian sports calendar. India will try to make a mark in the prestigious mixed team championships. The action then shifts to two BWF 500 tournaments.

Sports Climbing

May 06 to May 07 IFSC Climbing World Cup (Speed), Jakarta

Deepu Gowda will participate in the second consecutive World Cup in the coming month of the Indian sports calendar. He set a new national record in speed climbing (Seoul World Cup) last month.

Surf

May 30 June 7 World Surfing Games, El Salvador

The Indian men’s team makes its debut at the World Surfing Games.

Team Ajeesh Ali, Sivaraj Babu, Ramesh Bhudial and Sanjay Selvamani.

The Indian men's team makes its debut at the World Surfing Games.

Team Ajeesh Ali, Sivaraj Babu, Ramesh Bhudial and Sanjay Selvamani.