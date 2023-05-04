BYU football: Kody Epps explains he will stay after entering the transfer portal





One of BYU’s most promising young offensive talents isn’t going anywhere. Just three days after news that Kody Epps had entered the NCAA transfer portal, the fourth-year sophomore wide receiver announced on social media Wednesday morning that he will stay in school. Epps explained why he stayed with BYU. Cougar Nation I want you to know BYU is the place I love and want to be, he wrote in a post shared on Twitter. It was a hard decision to enter the portal in the first place because I love BYU. While I was presented with some great opportunities in the portal, I didn’t use the portal as a way to profit or test waters because I have too much respect for the generational connection I built here and Coach Kalanis’ belief in me. Epps reportedly received a lot of interest from other Power Five programs during his brief time on the portal, and On3 rated the 5-foot-11, 187-pound-wide from the No. 5 best available wide receiver in the transfer portal. On3s Pete Nakos reported Monday morning that Epps had received offers from Auburn, Colorado, Miami and Ole Miss. He also reported that Epps had received interest from Utah, as well as Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. If all this has made me understand anything that there was no point in trying to find a new home when what I needed and wanted was already here where I am, Epps continued. Cougar Nation, my teammates and coaches are who I love and want to play for. Plus, I have too many teammate weddings that I can’t miss this summer. I’m here to stay! Now let’s show the Big 12 what those scoougs have to offer! A lot could be said about why Kody entered the portal, but this is all I can say: He’s ALL BYU! He has given so much to this program and will continue to do so. I love you Kodi https://t.co/7rLn0Rl6JD — Reply Sitake (@fsitake) May 3, 2023 During the time Epps was in the portal, BYU received a pledge Tuesday from East Michigan wide receiver Darrius Lassiter. The Cougars have also offered several wide receivers in the transfer portal in recent weeks, to help bolster a position group seeking to replace departed receivers Puka Nacua (a fifth-round NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend), Gunner Romney and Braden Cooper. Epps missed the final five games of the 2022 season and spring practices after shoulder surgery. He was one of the Cougars’ top receivers of the 2022 season, despite appearing in just eight games. During his breakaway season, Epps caught 39 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns prior to the injury and was one of the team’s top playmakers. He is expected to start alongside fellow returning wide receivers Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts as BYU prepares for its first season in the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars also return Isaac Rex tight. Epps and Roberts are both sophomores this season, while Hill and Rex are juniors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2023/5/3/23709798/byu-football-kody-epps-explains-decision-to-stay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos