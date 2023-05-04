Dukes late comeback bid falls short against No. 21 Virginia





Next game: at Marshall 5/5/2023 | 6 p.m ESPN+ Be able to. 05 (Fri) / 6pm bee Marshal History CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Baseball’s James Madison scored eight runs in the last three innings after trailing early, but the comeback bid fell one run short, 9-8, against No. 21 Virginia on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park in non-conference action. The Dukes fell to 24-20 while the Cavaliers improved to 37-11. Red shirt senior Kyle Novak led the plate for JMU, going 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Connelly Early improved to 9-1 for Virginia as he earned the win after six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. How it happened

First inning The Cavaliers struck first with a pair of runs on a wild pitch and an infield single to take an early lead. Second inning A four-run inning for de Hoos extended the lead to 6-0. After a groundout scored the first run of the inning, the hosts used three consecutive hits to bat in a run each time. Fifth inning After an one-out double and wild pitch put a runner on third base for UVA, a triple by Casey Saucke scored a run before scoring himself on a wild pitch to make it 8-0. Seventh inning The Dukes got on the board by three runs after redshirt senior Trevon Dabney started by being hit by a pitch for the 67e time of his career before scoring all the way from first on a double by Novak. Novak then scored to make it 8-2 after sophomores Jason Schiavone single through the right side of the infield. To graduate Jack Cone knocked out on a sacrifice fly in the last run of the frame. Virginia reacted with a run in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly to make it 9-3. Eighth inning JMU got the point back in the next frame and used Novak’s third hit of the game to score sophomore Fenwick Trimble and make it 9-4. Schiavone then made it a three-point game with his eighth long ball of the season to score Novak to make it 9–6. Ninth inning At the start of the inning, freshmen Wyatt Peifer was hit by a pitch. He advanced to third when Cone reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Peifer then scored on a wild pitch for redshirt junior Bricklayer Dunaway grounded out to score Cone and make it a one-run game at 9-8. Back-to-back walks tied the game and lead runs on base for the Dukes, but back-to-back flyouts, including one to the left field wall, ended the game. Game notes The eight runs scored against Virginia are the most for the Dukes since they scored eight runs on April 24, 2013. Next one The eight-game road trip for the Dukes concludes with a three-game set against Marshall in Charleston, W.Va. on May 5-7. Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. and all three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2023/5/3/baseball-late-comeback-bid-from-dukes-falls-short-against-no-21-virginia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos