Why we shouldn’t close the program

I think Mel Tucker would be very disappointed in many Michigan State football fans this week. He came to Michigan State in 2020 with catchphrases like “ruthless” and “it takes what it takes” and my personal favorite, “keep choppin”. first half. But what it means to me is a constant reminder of what you can achieve if you don’t give up.

Yes, the Michigan State football team had some setbacks on Sunday and all I hear is that the season is over. It’s April. Does it sting that we’ve lost our best receiver? Yes. But last I checked, he wasn’t a Biletnikoff Award winner. Jordan Addison was when he left Pittsburgh. The Panthers also lost a Heisman finalist quarterback in Kenny Pickett. Did Pat Narduzzi do the “awe shucks” routine and fold the program? Last year, they went 9-4. No excuses. Keep crocheting.

At first glance, the news was shocking. While all of us wanted Payton Thorne would transfer at the end of last season, we all thought it would be to play at Western with his dad, not some high-end SEC school.

The news from Keon Coleman was the news that blindsided everyone, including some players. But should it really come as a surprise that the best player on a 5-7 team has his own self-interest in mind? He has brought some fond memories to this program but there were clear chemistry issues with Thorne early last season and that was after the team had to posit the dough to convince him to stay.

I like that Coleman’s character doesn’t get bashed much on social media, but to act like a third team (Media) The absence of the All-Big Ten roster will bring four more wins is extremely disrespectful to the other 100 children in this team work towards the same goal. Coleman may have been the best receiver on the team, but as coach Herb Brooks pointed out Miracle“I’m not looking for the best players, I’m looking for the right ones.”

I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong.

We all know the story of Connor Cook who went to Mark Dantonio in 2015 and said, “My shoulder is too injured to help this team beat OSU in Columbus.” Then Dantonio said to the whole squad: ‘Sorry guys, one player can’t be on the field, so there’s no point in playing this game. They have the best players, including five first-round NFL draft picks. I know this is the first time anyone has ever faced adversity, so we can play this game if you want, but the most important thing today is for everyone to have fun.” Plot twist: That didn’t happen.

The right players made the right plays and beat arguably Urban Meyer’s most talented team with two backup quarterbacks. They made no apologies. They kept hooking.

My focus will not be on who is not on this roster. There’s only one person who decides where Keon Coleman ends up playing, and that’s Keon Coleman.

There are plenty of other receivers out there eager for a chance to shock the world and it wouldn’t be the first time unless someone can prove they predicted Tony Lippett and Aaron Burbridge back-to-back Big Ten Receiver of the Year awards.

The Spartans do their best work as underdogs, so they kept questioning them, kept telling them that Tucker had “lost control of the program” (even though he’s bringing in MSU’s best recruiting class by star average since peak Dantonio) and keep spewing hot takes on the cesspool that is Twitter. Mel and the Spartans will not make excuses, they will snag.