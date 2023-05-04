Women’s tennis duo on their way to NCAA tournament





TROY, NY – For the second consecutive year – and only the second time in its current form – the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s tennis team has selected a doubles team to play in the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championship, it has been announced. Student athletes Lorna Flores Gonzalez And Nikki Rideour will compete for a national championship May 19-22 at the National Campus of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in Orlando. Flores Gonzalez (Sugar Land, TX/iUniversity Prep.), a sophomore, and Ridenour (Minneapolis, MN/Roseville Area), a freshman, make their first appearances at the NCAA Championship. Alex Mednikova (singles and doubles) and Randy Jones (doubles) represented the Engineers in 2021-22. In 24 games combined, mostly at the top of the lineup, Flores Gonzalez and Ridenour have an overall record of 21-3 with a 4-2 tournament score. Among the successes they had in tournament play was reaching the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional finals and qualifying for the national ITA Cup where they won their first game to earn All-America. Flores Gonzalez and Ridenour have played a combined 18 doubles games with a score of 17-1, including 15-1 at No. 1 and 2-0 at No. 2. They were undefeated in seven games in Liberty League games and helped the Engineers to the conference semifinals. The conference doubles the team of the week nine times, with four consecutive highlights from April 3 to April 24. Flores Gonzalez and Ridenoura are ranked 10th in the latest ITA Regional Rankings. Ridenour also played No. 1 singles, going 15-8 overall and 10-6 in doubles. Flores Gonzalez went 15-5 in singles, mostly at No. 3, including 13-4 in doubles. They both helped the Engineers to a school-record 14 wins (14-5) and a victory in the Liberty League tournament. RPI, which is coached by Justin Roe ranked number 34 in the most recent ITA National Poll. The NCAA individual championships consist of 32 singles and 16 doubles teams. Selection is based on won-lost record, schedule strength, and student-athlete eligibility and availability. Draws will be announced on May 18.

