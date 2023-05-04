Surrey, BC, hockey parents wonder why coach was suspended after standing up to alleged racism

A group of hockey parents in Surrey, BC wonder why their son’s coach was suspended and then fired after standing up for players they believe were targets of racial slurs.

Brian MacGillivray says he took the Surrey Minor Hockey Association Under-11 A1 boys’ team off the ice during the third period of a game on Feb. 17 after several players reported seeing ‘monkey’, ‘banana’ and the N word were mentioned. by opponents of the Ridge Meadows U-11 A1 boys team.

MacGillivray says she heard Ridge Meadows’ head coach and players shout “banana” every time Surrey’s best player took to the ice.

Fourteen of Surrey’s 16 players are South Asian, one is Chinese and one is White.

“You look at these little kids, they’re nine, ten and eleven years old and they’re crying,” MacGillivray said. “Some kids are like, ‘I don’t want to go there anymore’… As the person responsible for these kids, their mental health… they didn’t feel safe. That’s why we took them off the ice.”

Following a BC Hockey investigation, MacGillivray was given a 30-day suspension for “refusing to begin play”, a violation of Hockey Canada Rule 10.8.

Another investigation According to BC Hockey president Cameron Hope, the alleged racism is ongoing.

CBC has reached out to the Ridge Meadows coach and the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association for comment.

Surrey U-11 A1 assistant coach Justin Sayson said it makes no sense for BC Hockey to treat the issue of refusal to play and alleged racism as unrelated events.

“[B.C. Hockey] said, “Yes or no, did you refuse to take the ice cream?” You did? Here’s your suspension.’ They never looked why,” says Sayson, whose son is on the team.

“I’m not sure where this racism investigation is located. BC Hockey hasn’t contacted us. They haven’t asked for more information. They haven’t given us a conclusion. So I don’t know if it’s still under investigation or if they just swept it under the rug.”

MacGillivray said he accepted an apology from Ridge Meadows coach Dale Lupul, who explained after the game that “banana” was game code and that he was unaware the word could be construed as racially derogatory.

“I really want to reiterate that I feel like this was ignorance and not a racial thing,” MacGillivray said, referring to the play-calling code used.

“It came across as racist with the words, but I just want to make sure it’s clear that I don’t think it was his intention.”

Parents, Members of Parliament ask for more details

After MacGillivray’s suspension ended, the Surrey Minor Hockey Association did not offer to renew his coaching and fee deal for next season.

“Players and parents are now demanding a response from the Surrey Minor Hockey Association to what they consider to be a targeted vendetta against their coach,” read a statement from team parents.

Surrey Minor Hockey Association president Jeff Shelton said MacGillivray’s dismissal and the February 17 incident are unrelated.

“One has nothing to do with the other,” Shelton said. “Surrey Minor executive supported our coach’s decision and what he did in that February incident and we still do. I still support and agree with what he did.”

Shelton said MacGillivray was not asked back because a review found that players on his teams were not getting the same amount of ice time.

As we review Canada’s 2023 sports policy, more reports of demoralizing culture in sports associations across Canada.

I wrote to BC Hockey’s CEO about reported incidents at a local hockey tournament.@BCHockey_Source @sukhdhaliwal @SurreyMinor @lanapopham @PascaleStOnge_ pic.twitter.com/m6fb3C7qfS —@pbainsy

In a letter addressed to Hope and BC Hockey, Steveston-Richmond East MP Parm Bains and Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal asked for more details on what happened.

“It is deeply distressing and disheartening to hear of young athletes being subjected to discrimination or exclusion from a game they love,” they wrote.