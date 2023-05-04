Try Mother’s Day brunch at these 11 restaurants in the Philly area

May 14 is the day to pamper mom, grandma, aunt, godmother or whoever your mother figure may be. And nothing beats treating your leading lady to a plate full of her favorite breakfast foods.

In honor of Mother’s Day, these 11 Philadelphia restaurants offer an array of brunch classics, from buffet spreads of blueberry buttermilk pancakes and made-to-order omelets, to charcuterie with smoked pork loin and sirloin steak, plus complimentary mimosas for the guest of honor. Make your choice and reserve your spot in time.

Courtesy of Amada

Chef Jose Garces knows a thing or two about brunch. Whether at the chef’s counter, dining room or lounge, share a bread basket piled high with sweet Majorcan bread, olive oil cake, croissants, jam and butter or an order of tortilla Espaola with salsa brava and sausage. Enjoy individual dishes, such as shakshuka, crab edict and sangria pancakes, in the chef’s comfortable, rustic restaurant. Make a reservation Open Table or by phone for this $27 (per person) brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with $5 cocktails.

217-219 Chestnut St., 215-625-2450, amadarestaurant.com

The James Morrissey restaurant and bar on Main Street is a neighborhood favorite. It has comfortable, stylish booths and tables inside and chic outdoor seating that provides an inviting atmosphere perfect for a Mother’s Day brunch. The restaurant has an a la carte menu with dishes such as banana pancakes with vanilla roasted bananas and brown butter ($16), guajillo pepper marinated short rib tacos ($16), and cheesy shrimp and grits with seared shrimp and braised sauce ($16). 20). SOMO’s brunch is available all day from 10am to 10pm

4311 Main Street, 267-297-6668, somohospitality.com

Make this Mother’s Day magical with a three-course brunch at The Cauldron, Phillys’ fabulous bar and restaurant. Everything sounds over-the-top: watermelon lump crab salad and mixed berry mascarpone parfait to start, braised short rib Benedict and chocolate chip cannoli challah French toast for the second course, and rose and vanilla fairy cakes and coffee chocolate chip gelato for the second course. third course.

tickets are online there is a reservation fee of $25 (per adult, per child) for the full-service prix-fixe menu (to be deducted from the final bill). The brunch menu costs $48 per person.

1305 Locust St., thecauldron.io/philly

Celebrate Mother’s Day on the Delaware River with City Cruises. The two-hour Sunday brunch on the water includes pastries, scrambled eggs, baked French toast, pasta salad with sun-dried tomatoes, birria-style chicken, oven-roasted salmon, and more, and ends on a sweet note with a dessert station. tickets are online.

There are three time slots to choose from at different prices (prices quoted are exclusive of VAT):

Signature brunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $95 per adult and $75.77 for children 3 to 12 years old Early afternoon: 1pm to 3pm for $151.37 per adult and $130.97 per child Afternoon brunch: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $110.27 per adult and $89.57 per child

401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, cityexperiences.com

Courtesy of Brewerytown Food Hall

Pile your plate of omelets, bacon, vegan sausage and breakfast potatoes and head out to the deck and patio for an alfresco brunch. Or refuel at the cereal, waffle and slice stations for a ping pong match in the dining room with Mom, who gets a free mimosa.

Brunch is from 11am to 2:30pm for $35 per adult and $12 per child (12 and under). Book on Lost.

1363 N. 31 St., 267-541-2847, btownfoodhall.com

Starting at 10am, toast with smoked salmon, avocado, crab cake Benedict and chorizo ​​shakshuka arrive hot and ready for Mother’s Day, but reserve a seat after 11am to enjoy live jazz with your order of choice. Sip rosé sangria or a Champagne lemon drop while mom enjoys her free mimosa on the patio of this cozy Northern Liberties hotspot. Dishes are a la carte, $12 to $20. While it’s first-come-first-serve, you can make sure Mom has a comfortable seat ahead of time over the phone or email.

1040 N 2nd St., 215-925-1110, elcaminophilly.com

Whether you start with the Sweet Jesus oysters or the cutting station bourbon ham, the buffet at this Center City spot has something for everyone. Sample assorted pastries, ricotta toast, peach caprese salad, blueberry buttermilk pancakes, made-to-order omelets, and more. Cheers to Mom with libations including the Secret Knock punch, made with house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon, and clarified milk; sweetcorn iced coffee (with aged rum) and a classic mimosa for $12 to $14.

Each person eats for $65 and children under 12 eat for $15, with a 20% tip added for parties larger than six. Call or go to Lost to book.

1200 Market Street, 215-231-7300, bankandbourbon. com

Courtesy of Chez Colette

Spend your Sunday dining with Mom at Chez Colette and eat your way through the raw bar, for starters. The Parisian-style restaurant at the luxury Sofitel Philadelphia hotel this holiday season offers platters of steelhead trout with melted leeks and lobster veloute, braised short ribs bourguignon, and carving stations with smoked pork loin and prime rib beef. Desserts include brown butter streusel berry pie and salted caramel parfait.

The brunch buffet runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $80 per person, with children under 12 paying half, with an 18% tip. Reserve your place Open Table or by phone.

120 S 17th St., 215-569-8300, sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/chez-colette

Brunch is not normally on the menu at this South Philly pizzeria. But to celebrate Mom, Chef Bobby Saritsoglou is offering a Mediterranean-style brunch. Go to the pizzeria from 11am to 3pm. for spanakopita eggs Benedict, shakshuka and sourdough French toast topped with Lancaster maple syrup, dates and pistachios. Celebrate Mother’s Day and the very first brunch at Stina with mimosas and tahini milkshakes. Plus, mom gets a free flower to take home.

1705 Snyder Ave., 215-337-3455, stinapizzeria. com

Max Master

Chef Christopher Kears’ Old City brasserie is probably the only place you’ll find black truffle pancakes on Mother’s Day. Modern French dishes in a beautiful, inviting atmosphere, that’s what your mom is getting at Forsythia. The three-course brunch includes roasted garden carrots and snow peas, green pea gazpacho, tricolor rigatoni, tuna Nioise salad, and steak and eggs. You can’t go wrong with your choice of dessert at this restaurant when buttermilk panna cotta and chocolate olive oil cake are on the menu. The prix-fixe brunch costs $80 per person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lost.

Kastanjestraat 233, 215-644-9395, forsythiaphilly. com

Reel Media Agency / Reel Media Agency

The wooden tables neatly arranged throughout the restaurant make for a warm and intimate dining experience that pairs well with the Southern-inspired brunch to celebrate Mom. Choose from an assortment of appetizers, including oysters with champagne mignonette and beef tartar, or nibble on complimentary pastries at your table. Try the smoked salmon Benedict or crème brulee French toast and finish with one of three desserts: ricotta fritters, white chocolate mousse and macarons. Brunch is from 10am to 4pm for $45 per person. Make your reservation by phone or via Open Table.

509 S. 2nd St., 215-558-2471, thetwistedtail.com