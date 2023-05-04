Men’s volleyball will face Hawaii in the national semifinal on Thursday





FAIRFAX, Va. Penn State men’s volleyball continues play in the National Collegiate Championship with a semifinal game against second-seeded Hawaii at George Mason’s EagleBank Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on NCAA.com. The Nittany Lions come in on Thursday 27-3 overall and ranked No. 3 in the nation, while the Rainbow Warriors are 28-2 and ranked No. 1 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll. The winner of Thursday night’s game will face the other winner of the semifinal between UCLA and Long Beach State in the National Championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Penn State (27-3, 10-0 EIVA) vs. Hawaii (28-2, 9-1Big West) Date: Thursday, May 4

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: EagleBank Arena (Fairfax, Va.)

Watch: NCAA. com Statistics: Live statistics SERIES HISTORY Penn State is 10-16 in the all-time series with Hawaii. The teams first played in 1995.

The Lions defeated the Rainbow Warriors 3-1 in March as they won the title at the Outrigger Challenge in Honolulu. Tony Ezeonu hit .533 with 10 kills and five blocks in that win. Cal Visser hit .385 with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Penn State is 2-3 against Hawaii in national tournament games. The Lions won a semifinal against the Warriors in 1995, while the Warriors won semifinals in 1996 and 2002. The other two times the teams met in the national tournament were in the opening round, with Penn State winning in 2015 and Hawaii winning in 2017. George Mason marks the sixth different venue the teams will ever meet in the national tournament. EXPLORE HAWAII Hawaii is ranked No. 1 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll, entering the National Tournament at 28-2 overall.

The Warriors earned an automatic bid to the event after beating UC Irvine in the championship game of the Big West Tournament.

Senior setter Jakob Thelle was named National Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Hawaii is the two-time defending champion. LAST TIME OFF Penn State advanced to the Semifinals with a 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 26-24) victory over Ohio State on Tuesday.

Cal Visser was outstanding against the Buckeyes, batting .533 with 18 kills, three aces, seven digs and a career-high seven blocks.

Michael Kowal made his national postseason debut, coming through with nine kills on .500 hitting in addition to six digs.

Contributions with great defensive performances for the Lions were Owen Rose with eight blocks and RyanMark with 10 graves. PENN STATE IN NC TOURNAMENT Penn State makes its 33rd appearance in the National Collegiate Championship.

This is the Lions’ 23rd appearance in the tournament in Mark Pavlick 29th season as head coach.

Penn State won the 1994 national title at UCLA in Purdue Fort Wayne. The Lions won the 2008 title with a victory over Pepperdine at UC Irvine.

Pavlik’s 29 appearances in the national championship tournament is three more than the head coaches of the other six qualifying tournaments combined. Follow the Nittany Lions on Twitter for more information on Penn State men’s volleyball@PennStateMVBALLand Instagram@pennstatemvballand “like” thePenn State men’s volleyball pageon Facebook.

