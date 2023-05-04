Brackets set for 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament





ALBANY, GA (May 4, 2023) The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced the brackets for the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament, which returns to Albany, Georgia, to begin with four matchups at ASU, West Campus on Thursday, May 4 for first round games. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced the brackets for the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament, which returns to Albany, Georgia, to begin with four matchups at ASU, West Campus on Thursday, May 4 for first round games. The tournament kicks off with the defending conference champion Spring Hill finishing the regular season 25-7 and entering the tournament as No. 3. They will face No. 6 Edward Waters (16-13) at 9:00 AM. No. 2 Savannah State (25-7) follows at noon for No. 7 Lane (13-16). At 3 p.m., this year’s regular season champion Albany State (30-2) faces No. 8 Tuskegee (11-21). The opening round closes with No. 5 Kentucky State (16-13) taking No. 4 Miles (19-12) at 6 p.m. Friday will feature three series of games played at ASU’s West Campus and Sherwood Christian Academy’s ballparks. Play times are scheduled at 10am, 2pm and 6pm. Advancing and non-advancing teams from Games 1 and 2 will advance to Games 5 and 7, which will be played at 10 a.m. Friday. Emerging and non-emerging teams from Games 3 and 4 will advance to Games 6 and 8, which will be played at 2 p.m. Friday. Games 9 and 10 feature advancing teams from Games 5 and 6 and non-advancing teams from Games 7 and 8. Three games are scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Emerging teams from Games 7-10 will open Day 3 of the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament with games at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. In the last game of the day, the loser of Game 11 will face the winner of Game 12 at 6:00 PM A champion will be crowned at the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. The 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship will take place May 4-7, 2023 at ASU West Campus and Sherwood Christian Academy in Albany, GA. For more information click here. The matches can be followed live on theSIAC Sports YouTubechannel. *Note: All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST). Final regular season standings and results Baseball Standings School wins To lose Win % Seed ALBANIA STATE 30 2 0.938 1 SAVANNAH STATE 25 7 0.781 2 SPRING HILL 25 7 0.781 3 MILES 19 12 0.613 4 KENTUCKY STATE 16 13 0.552 5 EDWARD WATERS 16 13 0.552 6 ROADWAY 13 16 0.448 7 TUSKEGEE 11 21 0.344 8 BENEDICT 9 18 0.333 LAKEHOUSE 11 22 0.333 CLARK ATLANTA 9 21 0.300 LEMOYNE OVEN 0 32 0,000 *Note: Placements were determined based on team winning percentage against conference opponents and tiebreakers were determined using the league’s tiebreaker procedure.

