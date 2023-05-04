Ohio high school football divisions, playoff regions set





Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the breakdowns of the football division and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday and three Greater Akron/Canton region teams were affected. The 2023-24 school year marks the second year of the two-year basic enrollment cycle offered by the Ohio Department of Education. In Soccer, competitive balance data is used from the previous season to create a custom enrollment count to set the state’s playoff divisions. Ohio high school football:What you need to know | 2023 OHSAA high school football season key dates College Football Recruitment:Here is an overview of the top 20 recruited soccer players from Greater Akron/Canton This season, the competitive balance pushed Dalton back from Division VI, Region 21 to Division VII, Region 25. Enrollment moved East Canton up from Division VII, Region 25 to Division VI, Region 21 and knocked down Dover from Division II, Region 7 to Division III, Region 9. Note that Massillon (Region 7) and Hoban (Region 5) again stay away from each other until the state semifinals in Division II. The Knights defeated the Tigers in the state semifinals last year. Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary, who put their regular season rivalry on hold, is still in the same division and region. That means they can meet in the playoffs for the second year in a row. Hoban won last year’s playoff game en route to a second-place finish in the state. Here’s a look at where all the area schools fit in: OHSAA Division I football playoff region assignments Region 1: Berea-Midpark, Brunswick, Canton McKinley, Cleveland Heights, Elyria, Euclid, GlenOak, Jackson, John Marshall, Lorain, Medina, Mentor, St. Edward, St. Ignatius, Stow, Strongsville, Wadsworth OHSAA Division II football playoff region assignments Region 5: Archbishop Hoban, Austintown-Fitch, Barberton, Benedictine, Boardman, Brush, John Hay, Cuyahoga Falls, Ellet, Firestone, Garfield, Garfield Heights, Hudson, John Adams, Lakeside, Maple Heights, Mayfield, Nordonia, Akron North, Eastlake North, Riverside, Shaker Heights, Solon, South, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Twinsburg, Walsh Jesuit, Warren Harding Ohio high school football:OHSAA Football Finals Replay: A Look Back at the Weekend of the 2022 Canton State Championship Region 6: Amherst, Anthony Wayne, Avon, Avon Lake, Bowsher, Brecksville, Clay, Fremont Ross, Highland, Lakewood, Midview, Normandy, North Olmsted, North Ridgeville, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, Parma, Cleveland Rhodes, Holland Springfield, Toledo St. Francis de Sales, Toledo St. Johns Jesuit, Toledo Start, Toledo Waite, Sylvania Northview, Sylvania Southview, Valley Forge, Westlake Region 7: Big Walnut, Canal Winchester, Columbus Briggs, Columbus St. Charles, Columbus DeSales, Columbus West, Central Crossing, Dublin Scioto, Franklin Heights, Green, Hoover, Independence, Lake, Licking Heights, Logan, Marion Harding, Massillon, Mifflin, Mount Vernon, Northland, Perry, Teays Valley, Walnut Ridge, Watkins Memorial, Westerville South, Whetstone, Wooster, Worthington Kilbourne OHSAA Division III football playoff region assignments Region 9: Alliance, Aurora, Bedford, Canfield, Chaney, Chardon, Cleveland JFK, Collinwood, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Dover, East, East Tech, Geneva, Gilmour Academy, Harvey, Hawken, Howland, Kenston, Kent Roosevelt, Louisville, Madison, Marlington, New Philadelphia, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Tallmadge, University School, Ursuline Villa Angela-St. Joseph Region 10: Bay, Bowling Green, Buckeye, Cloverleaf, Clyde, Columbian, Copley, Defiance, Lexington, Lincoln West, Lutheran West, Madison Comprehensive, Madison Senior, Maumee, Norton, Norwalk, Ontario, Padua, Revere, Rocky River, Rossford, Sandusky, Toledo Central Catholic, Toledo Rogers, Toledo Scott, Toledo Woodward OHSAA Division IV football playoff region assignments Region 13: Beaver, Buchtel, Canton South, Cardinal Mooney, Coventry, East Liverpool, Edgewood, Field, Girard, Holy Name, Hubbard Jefferson Area, Lake Catholic, Lutheran East, Minerva, Niles McKinley, Northwest, Orange, Poland Seminary, Ravenna, Salem, Springfield, Streetsboro, Struthers, Warrensville Heights, West Branch, Woodridge, Youngstown East Region 14: Bath, Bellevue, Benjamin Logan, Bryan, Clear Fork, Cleveland Central Catholic, Elyria Catholic, Fostoria, Galion, Glenville, Kenton, Napoleon, Perkins, River Valley, Shaw, Shelby, St. Marys Memorial, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert, Vermilion , Wauseon, West Holmes OHSAA Division V football playoff region assignments Region 17: Beachwood, Berkshire, Brookside, Chagrin Falls, Champion, Clearview, Conneaut, Coshocton, Crestwood, Edison, Fairless, Fairview, Garrettsville Garfield, Harrison Central, Keystone, Lakeview, Liberty, Manchester, Norwayne, Orrville, Perry (Lake County), Ridgewood , Sandy Valley, Smithville, South Range, Triway OHSAA Division VI football playoff region assignments Region 21: Brookfield, Brooklyn, Campbell Memorial, Canton Central Catholic, Cardinal, Chippewa, Columbiana, Crestview, Cuyahoga Heights, East Canton, East Palestine, Grand Valley, Independence, Jackson-Milton, Kirtland, LaBrae, Mineral Ridge, Mogadore, Newton Falls, Pymatuning Valley, Rittman, Rootstown, Southeast, Trinity, Tuslaw, United, Waterloo, Waynedale, Wickliffe, Youngstown Valley Christian Region 22: Black River, Bluffton, Bucyrus, Carey, Colonel Crawford, Columbia, Columbus Grove, Crestview, Evergreen, Fairview, Hicksville, Lakota, Mapleton, Margaretta, Northwestern, Oberlin, Ottawa Hills, Paulding, Riverdale, Seneca East, Tinora, Van Buren, Wayne Trace, Wellington, Western Reserve, Woodmore, Wynford Region 23: Bellaire, Belpre, Buckeye Trail, Cardington-Lincoln, Crooksville, Dawson-Bryant, East Knox, Elgin, Fort Frye, Garaway, Grandview Heights, Grove City Christian, Loudonville, Martin Ferry, Mount Gilead, Nelsonville-York, Newark Catholic, Newcomerstown , Northmor, Northridge, Oak Hill, Rock Hill, Shenandoah, Trimble, Tuscarawas Valley, West Jefferson OHSAA Division VII football playoff region assignments Region 25: Ashtabula St. John, Buckeye Central, Conotton Valley, Crestline, Dalton, Danville, David Anderson, Fairport Harding, Hillsdale, Leetonia, Lowellville, Lucas, Malvern, Mathews, McDonald, Monroeville, New Middletown Springfield, Norwalk St. Paul, Plymouth, Richmond Heights, Sebring McKinley, Steubenville Central Catholic, St. Thomas Aquinas, South Central, Southern Local, Strasburg-Franklin, Toronto, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Warren JFK, Wellsville, Western Reserve, Windham Contact Brad Bournival at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival

