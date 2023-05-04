Men’s Hockey Honors Seniors, award winners at year-end banquet





PROVISION, RI The Brown men’s hockey program gathered in the Graduate Providence for a year-end banquet to honor the seniors and present year-end awards. Six Bears took home year-end awards, including seniors Luke Albert , James Crossman , Luke Kris And Samuli Niinisaari . In addition to the five team awards, each graduating member of the team received their white University Letter jersey and framed jersey. Members of the freshman class received brown University Letter sweaters. Class of 1936 award This trophy is awarded to the player who has contributed the most to the sport at Brown through sportsmanship, achievement and influence.

2022-23 recipient: Luke Kris Charles A. Lanigan commemorative award This award honors the late Brown coach and is presented to the senior hockey player who shows the most improvement during their varsity career.

2022-23 recipient: James Crossman Charles A. Robinson, Jr. Commemorative Prize In honor of the late Brown Classics professor, this trophy is presented annually to the hockey letterman who has achieved the highest degree of academic excellence in his first seven semesters.

2022-23 recipient: Samuli Niinisaari James H. Fullerton Award / Kevin Pope Memorial Trophy This award is presented to the freshman player who, in the eyes of his teammates, has contributed most to the team’s success.

2022-23 recipient: Ryan Bottrill Patrick S. Jones Memorial Award (Coaches Award) This award, given in honor of the former Brown hockey player, is presented to that member of the team who generates the most spark and enthusiasm in building team spirit.

2022-23 recipient: Luke Albert , Brendan Clark The Class of 1936 Award, James H. Fullerton Award, and Charles A. Lanigan Memorial Award are all voted on by the members of the Brown men’s hockey team. To cap off the banquet, head coach Brendan Whittetan announced the rising senior Jordan Tonelli as the 112th captain in program history for the 2023–24 season. Matt Suton And Brett Luck will serve as assistant captains. Gallery: (4/5/2023) 2023 MIH Banquet (3/5/23) BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

