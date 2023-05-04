Sports
Rockstar founder reveals the truth about table tennis
In the spring of 2006, Rockstar Games surprised the world when they released what still stands out as one of the studio’s most unusual and unexpected games, Table Tennis. A true love letter to the sport with a depth and complexity that would have impressed even Jan-Ove Waldner. It certainly wasn’t what you’d expect from the developer who had previously almost exclusively given the world one violent action game after another. So what exactly were the reasons behind this strange project?
In a recent interview with IGN, Rockstar founder Sam Houser spoke about how the studio wanted to do something radically different to showcase the capabilities of the new generation of consoles and had this to say:
“We absolutely love table tennis and wanted to try and make something that could show the audience what could be possible in the next generation of video games.”
However, that doesn’t seem to be the whole truth and Jamie King, who also co-founded Rockstar, mentions that the game was created primarily to showcase the power of their then-new RAGE engine, which later became the basis for Grand Theft Car IV. , Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2. King also said that RAGE was created primarily in response to Electronic Arts’ purchase of Criterion and their Renderware, which Rockstar had used to make Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.
Rockstar wasn’t the least bit thrilled to suddenly start paying licensing fees to use Renderware, especially to what was one of their biggest rivals at the time. In a interview as Time Extension explained its reaction to news of the acquisition, King said:
“I was in Rockstar Vienna working on the ports for Max Payne for consoles and I got off the plane and Sam said ‘Damn EA just bought Renderware, we need to make our own engine, figure it out!” So I’m like ‘Cool, okay!’ And so one of the reasons we loved Rockstar San Diego was they had a great exporter and we loved Midtown Madness. So we brought people from Rockstar Vienna and Rockstar North to San Diego and created RAGE. So I helped build that first team and the start of the next-gen engine that Rockstar still uses. And then we had to go to Japan and play with the PlayStation 3 for everyone, when it was just a big silver box with a red button.”
King also elaborated on the ideas behind Table Tennis and how it was mainly about testing physics on the new consoles.
“Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis was really a game for us to show or prove our game engine from a physics perspective. It was nice and small and realistic to make in time, right? Because the PlayStation 3 has that whole cell – processor architecture where if you were an Xbox developer and you hadn’t sat down with Sony and seen the bus and the SPUs and whatever you had to be so disciplined about how you split your code and send the instructions to come back and recompile. On an Xbox you had three PowerPC chips and they could all see each other, you could be very sloppy with your code.”
For those who want to check out the game’s old trailer, you can here.
Did you used to play Rockstar’s Table Tennis?
