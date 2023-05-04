Hudepohl & Lemke Nab All-BIG EAST Awards





OMAHA, Neb. — Sophomore Eleanor Hudepohl And Katherine Lemme were named to the All-BIG EAST Team on Thursday as Creighton Women’s Golf claimed two of seven spots on the league’s All-Conference Team. The selections were made by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. It is the first time in program history that Creighton has had two women on the top All-Conference team. In addition, Lemke joined Elizabeth Morell (in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2002 and 2003) as the only two-time First Team All-Conference honoree in CU history. Hudepohl owns eight top-5 finishes in 20 career tournaments as a Bluejay, including a pair of wins. This year, the Cincinnati, Ohio native finished 13th or better in 9 of 10 tournaments, including the last eight in a row. Hudepohl’s scoring average of 75.17 is the best by a Bluejay in the last 20 years, just ahead of Lemke’s 75.24 heading into NCAA Regionals. Last week, Lemke became the first BIG EAST women’s golfer to become a championship medalist in consecutive years. The Geneva, Illinois product has racked up 10 top-5 finishes in 22 tournaments. Her 67 in the second round of the BIG EAST Championship set a school record and tied a BIG EAST Championship record. Lemke, who also won the Big O Classic in mid-April, has won each of her last two starts and collected four career tournament titles. Last season, Lemke became the first Creighton women’s golfer to be named First Team All-Conference since Celeste Gassman earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference recognition in 2012-2013. The only postseason qualifier in program history, Lemke’s second straight appearance in the NCAA Regionals will take place May 8-10 at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. For the third year in a row, Xavier’s Emma McMyler was named BIG EAST Player of the Year in women’s golf after receiving all five possible votes for Player of the Year. McMyler was the highest ranked golfer by GolfStat.com during 2022-23 and she has posted an average score of 72.07, the only BIG EAST golfer under 73. McMyler tied with teammate Madison Reemsnyder for fourth place at the BIG EAST Championship. McMyler led all BIG EAST golfers with four tournament first-place finishes: Jennifer Duke Invitational, Charlotte Invitational, Rio Verde Invitational, and Chattanooga Classic. She finished in the top 10 in eight of her nine events throughout the year. Reemsnyder was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year. Xavier’s coaching staff, including head coach Breanna Jenco and assistant coach David Patz, were named BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year. Jenco is in her eighth year as head coach. Two weeks ago at Riverton Pointe Country Club in Hardeeville, SC, Xavier won his fourth consecutive BIG EAST Championship, earning the league’s automatic bid for the NCAA Championship. The Musketeers will compete May 8-10 in the NCAA Championship Regional in Westfield, Ind. BIG EAST Player of the Year Emma McMyler, Xavier BIG EAST Freshman of the Year Madison Reemsnyder, Xavier BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year Xavier All-BIG EAST team

Eleanor Hudepohl Creighton, So., Cincinnati, Ohio

Katherine Lemme Creighton, So., Geneva, Illinois.

Gabriella Gilrowski, Georgetown, Jr., Westfield, Ind.

Megan Gormley, Georgetown, Jr., Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Kara Carter, Xavier, So., Kingsport, Tenn.

Emma McMyler, Xavier, Jr., San Antonio, Texas

Madison Reemsnyder, Xavier, Fr., Canton, Ohio

