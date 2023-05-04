Flora student gives tennis equipment a second serve

[email protected]





Second Serve, a national youth-run not-for-profit organization whose aim is to redistribute new or little-used tennis equipment to underserved communities and increase youth engagement in tennis, now has a presence in the Midlands under the leadership of AC Flora sophomore Helen Miller .

Miller, a member of the AC Flora girls’ varsity tennis team, was inspired by a story on NBC’s Today Show featuring California-based Second Serve founders Ayanna Shah and Amani Shah. She came into contact with the organization and was eventually given the opportunity to lead its introduction to South Carolina as regional president.

It was a lot of fun meeting high school students across the country, Miller said. I’ve been told South Carolina has a great tennis community, and I just know they want to support Second Serve’s important mission.

Second Serve is working to ship equipment such as racquets, bags, clothing, and water bottles to areas in both the United States and worldwide, with donations made to areas in Uganda, China, Mexico, India, and many other countries. The organization is currently present in 28 states.

Miller started locally in January, with donation stations at Cayce Tennis Center, Lexington Tennis Center, and Rockbridge Club. She has also secured monetary donations that enabled the purchase of over 50 brand new youth rackets.

Miller has set her sights on expanding the organization through new partnerships with other tennis centers, stores and local leagues.

Please email Miller at [email protected] to contribute.