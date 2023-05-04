It’s playoff hockey. It’s certainly different. :: WRALSportsFan.com

Uh, it’s been, it’s been a lot of fun. Uh, things are going our way and, uh, you know, for the first playoffs in the NHL, that’s how I wanted it to go. And you know, I’m glad it’s going this way. How much did last year’s long runs prepare you for? Come here. I thought last year, you know, be able to play, uh, you know, in the postseason, like we did and be able to go all the way and just fill that rut a little bit and, you know, get used to how it’s going to be out there and it’s playoff hockey, it’s definitely different and, and like I said, it’s been fun. Can you tell us about Steph how he was in that, in that? Yes. Oh, he was great. He was a leader there all along and you know, he picked up his game even more after scoring as many goals as he had in the regular season. Uh, and we had a lot of good players there and, you know, everybody raised their game, including him and he was definitely a key player. I guess you don’t see butterflies jumping off him in an NHL playoff series right now. No, I, I actually don’t think a lot of guys here, you know, you know, maybe in the beginning, but you know, at the end of the day it’s hockey, that’s what we’ve been doing our whole lives. Uh, yeah, maybe a little bit to begin with. But you know once the puck dropped uh you know it was just hockey just playing what do you consider your best skill when when I watch it seems like you you your recovery and your first step to full acceleration is fast. Is that what you think is part of what makes you an effective player right now? Yeah, I think, uh, like you said, I think I have great speed there. So even if I, uh, you know, lose a step on a guy, I can always recover pretty well. Uh, I just think, uh, you know, just try to play hard and, you know, play a team game and help the team win, uh, you know, just get called every shift and, uh, when my name comes called to go over there and just do what I can. Oh, he’s a, he’s a, he’s a great player for us and, uh, you know, he’s got some skills. So, uh, and he, and he helps you, he’s been playing, he’s been playing a lot of games and, you know, it’s been fun playing with him and he’s great. Does your mindset have to change it all? Play to play with him? Like, someone like who is offensive? No, I think you just, you, you have to build chemistry with the guy you’re playing with. And, uh, I think, you know, after, you know, a few games I started reading what Ghost likes to do and, you know, when I can jump up and, you know, you kind of have to, but you don’t a big difference. What differences did you notice at the beginning of the series? But between the islanders and the devils, uh I think the devils are, they like to get out on the ice, you know, they stretch some guys. I think the islanders played a tighter game, you know. So when you play against New Jersey you have to see them go along, you know, they like, they have good speed. So, you know, you have to look at that and transition and, you know, be ready for that. Jordan was talking about playing against such a team last night. You have to follow them, you know, and actually work and it’s not an easy thing to do. How do you deal with that part of the challenge of? You really have to, it’s an effort-oriented, uh-ish style to stay on a team like that. Yeah, I mean it’s going to take every guy, but I, I don’t think we haven’t played like that all year. So it’s, it’s been like this all year and, you know, we know what to do. We have to work here if we want to win and, you know, we have to play hard and be ready. So, you know, at the end of the day, you just commit, you know, both sides of the ice 200 ft game. And you know, we got that from everyone. Step on the board last night if you’re kinda itchy and one not one for no I mean yeah they they had a nice action you know uh go both guys been great all year and uh they both a lot had this year. Um And for me, you know, I’m not worried about scoring goals, but you know, I want to help your team. So you know, when you get on the board, you get on the board, it’s a goal and it raises the team. So come what may, this might be the best you’ve seen Freddie play so far this season, as it was his last game. Yeah, I mean he’s, I thought he was great, even the first time I played with him last year. He he’s a good target you know he’s been there a while back and you know we all feel confident when he’s in there playing for him and you know the same goes for the two goals we’ve got here , we are left out in the dark and who gets to start this? Do you know who will start early for the keepers? No, I mean, yes, sort of. Yes. Yes, we have, we have, we have, we know what’s going on. So who is it? Right? You said, you know, how much trouble would you be in if you told us that maybe that wouldn’t be a game. Don’t know. I, I don’t know, I don’t know. I wouldn’t say anything. So it is above my pay grade. So. Okay, thank you. Yes. Thank you. Yes.