K-State Athletics Communications wins fourth consecutive Super 11 award





MANHATTAN, Kan. For the fourth consecutive year, the Kansas State Athletics Communications Office was honored by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) with the 2022 Super 11 Award, the organization announced Thursday. For the fourth consecutive year, the Kansas State Athletics Communications Office was honored by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) with the 2022 Super 11 Award, the organization announced Thursday. The award, which is based on media accessibility, relationships, and media activity, has been awarded to FBS sports information officers each year since the end of the 2009 season. It is the fifth time K-State has earned the award, as the office was also honored following the 2015 season. Heading the office on Wildcat football are Associate Athletics Director for Communications Ryan Lackey and Executive Associate Athletics Director for Communications/Public Relations Kenny Lannou. Other department employees who have primarily worked with football during the 2022 season include video producer Preston Koerner, Director of Creative Media for Football Alec Handlin, Director of Football Graphic Design Ron Cook and Creative Media Assistant Chandler Mixon. Additional support during the season was provided by Director of Men’s Basketball Communications Tom Gilbert, Office Manager Mary Gorman, Athletics Communications Assistant Kaitlyn Sanders, Senior Director of Creative Services Cody Isern, Director of Creative Services Publications Ryan Barten, Director of Digital Media Regina Bolin, Director of Creative Services Social Media Emily McMillan, Creative Writing and Content Specialist D. Scott Fritchen and photographer Ray Martinez alongside numerous student assistants in both the communications and creative services agency. K-State was joined on the 2022 Super 11 list by BYU, Clemson, Colorado, Navy, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, TCU, UAB and West Virginia. The 2022 Super 11 Coach of the Year was TCU head coach Sonny Dykes. The FWAA has awarded Super 11 to 79 different programs over the past 14 years. This year’s winners were deemed to have had excellent contact with a program’s players, coaches and assistant coaches during the week of the game and after the game. Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America is made up of journalists, broadcasters, publicists, photographers, and key figures in all areas of college football. The FWAA governs media access and game day activities and awards and honors, including an annual FWAA All-America Team.

