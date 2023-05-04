Police investigate altercation between coaches at Sunlake High

Two assistant football coaches at Sunlake High are no longer with the program and freshman head coach BJ Hall has been placed on leave, following a physical altercation involving the two assistants during practice Monday.

The Pasco County school district was unable to provide the names of the assistants, but Connor Ferst, Sunlake’s offensive coordinator, told the Tampa Bay Times that he was blindsided by another assistant coach during an offense-versus-defense drill that got heated and injuries that required medical attention.

Ferst said he resigned on the spot and plans to press charges against the other aide, whose name has not been released by authorities.

I turned around, and when I turned around, 10 seconds later, (the other assistant) came over and punched me and pounced on the back of my head, Ferst said.

He grabbed my hockey style hoodie around my head so I couldn’t see anything. Then he hit me on the top of my head, punched me in the back of the ear, and hit me repeatedly in the ribs. When he hit me on top of my head, he split my head open.

Seventy kids saw it.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made, said Pasco County Sheriffs Office spokesman Amanda Hunter.

It was in front of students going to play football, said school district spokesman Steve Hegarty.

Ferst said he works for the county as one of the substitute teachers, who Hegarty says are assigned through a third party. Ferst could potentially continue to work as a substitute in class if the investigation finds he was not at fault for Monday’s incident.

The other coach is no longer associated with the school district, Hegarty said.

Hegarty said the players’ parents were notified by the school district the next day. Hall remains on leave while the school district investigates how he handled the incident.

We want to make sure he handled it the right way because he was present at the time, Hegarty said. And when two adults are having a physical altercation, I think there are different ways you can handle it, some more appropriate than others.

Ferst, a former student assistant at Temple University who also served as offensive coordinator at Webber International University (an NAIA program) in eastern Polk County, said the incident was sparked during an intense two-minute drill between the Sunlake offensive and defensive units Monday. .

During training, defense and attack, we talk nonsense, everything, and so on and so forth. It’s competition, it’s football, Ferst said.

But on Monday night, the trash got out of hand as offense and defense went head-to-head. We did the two-minute drill, and the foul was scored in the two-minute drill, and (the other assistant) went and raised his nonsense talk to say, Kill yourself, kill yourself, kill yourself, in front of a bunch of kids .

So I went to (the assistant) and said: Are you (expletive) kidding me?! We have 14 and 15 year old kids here. Do it right, grow up.

At that moment, Ferst said, the other assistant pounced on him from behind. Ferst said he was taken to a nearby emergency room by his girlfriend. He suffered a cut on top of his head, a contusion behind his left ear, cuts and abrasions to his face, back and abdomen, and multiple bruised ribs.

Monday’s incident marked the formal start of spring football practice for Florida high schools, though some requested (and received) permission to begin a week early.

It also continued a volatile trajectory for the Seahawks program, on its third coach since the start of the 2022 season. Allen Suber was suspended two games last season and was replaced by interim coach John Gilmore as Sunlake finished 1-9. Hall, who played professionally in the Arena Football League, was hired as an assistant at Zephyrhills Christian in December after three seasons.

