Men’s tennis ready for Drake in NCAA Opener Saturday





2023 NCAA Championship First Round

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Website: Chapel Hill, NC (Chewning Tennis Center)

Time: 1 o’clock in the afternoon The malfunction For the ninth consecutive year and 10th in the last 11 NCAA tournaments, the University of North Carolina men’s tennis team will host the first and second rounds of the 2023 NCAA Championship.

The Tar Heels, who tied for third place in the final regular season standings of the Atlantic Coast Conference, will host Drake in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday. Utah and Old Dominion meet in the opening round one game at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chapel Hill.

The winners of Saturday’s games will meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA in Chapel Hill.

Whoever wins two games in Chapel Hill this weekend will face the group winner with No. 1 seed Texas, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, UTSA and Pepperdine in the NCAA Super Regionals the following weekend.

UNC is ranked #14 nationally in this week’s ITA team rankings.

Drake has won the last two Summit League championships and goes into Saturday’s game with a 16-10 record. The Bulldogs make their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance as a program.

On January 27, 2018, in the first round of the ITA Indoor Kickoff in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels defeated Drake 4-0.

If the Tar Heels and Utah both continue to play on Sunday, it will be the second meeting between the schools. On January 25, 2019 at Chapel Hill, UNC defeated the Utes 4-0 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff.

The weekend’s matches will be streamed for free at GoHeels.com/watch.

Admission is $5 per session or $10 for the men’s and women’s doubleheader on Saturday. Tickets are available here. Storylines The Tar Heels play their best tennis of the season at the right time. UNC has won six of the last nine games and ten of the last fourteen.

Carolina is #14 in this week’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Carolina finished the regular season with five straight home games on Chewning Tennis Facility’s brand new outdoor courts.

Graduated students Ryan Segerman And Brian Cernoch both earned big bids at the 2023 NCAA Singles Championship, while Seggerman and Casey Kania are a major newcomer to the NCAA Doubles field. UNC’s NCAA Tournament History Carolina makes his 31st NCAA Tournament appearance and 27th under head coach Sam Paul .

The Tar Heels have advanced to two NCAA Semifinals (2017, 2019) and the 2019 NCAA Finals.

UNC has reached at least the Round of 16 in eight consecutive tournaments.

Carolina has hosted NCAA first- and second-round games nine times in a row and 10 times in the last 11 tournaments.

