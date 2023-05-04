Czech field hockey star Petr Klima has died at the age of 58





EDMONTON Petr Klima, whose triple goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL Finals ended the longest game in Stanley Cup Finals history, has passed away at the age of 58. The Oilers confirmed Klima’s death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given. Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, the most memorable being the 1990 Cup Final. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima and extend our condolences to his family and all loved ones, the Oilers wrote on Twitter. The Oilers had lost a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after standout Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period. Klima, who had been benched by Oilers coach John Muckler for much of the game, only scored in his second overtime, sliding the puck past Bruins goaltender Andy Moog at 15:13 of the third overtime. Edmonton drove the victory in overtime, also delayed 26 minutes due to a power outage at Boston Garden, to a five-game victory over Boston for their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup title. Klima’s death came 11 days before the 23rd anniversary of his legendary goal. In 786 games in 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and provided 260 assists. He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima,” the league said in a statement. Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup as he scored a memorable triple winner in Game 1 of the Finals. Our sympathy goes out to his family, friends and many fans. Exactly 32 years ago on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat-trick for the Oilers in 5:13 to contribute to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars. Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the fall of the Iron Curtain. A slick and fast striker, Klima made 28 appearances for his country, scoring 10 times. He was a member of Czechoslovakia’s team at the 1984 Canada Cup. Klimas two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league. With files from The Associated Press. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 4, 2023. For his career, Klima scored 313 goals and 260 assists. Internationally, Klima would go on to represent the Czechs on a number of occasions, including the 1984 Canada Cup in which he scored two goals and an assist in five games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/czech-hockey-star-petr-klima-dead-at-age-of-58-1.1956126

