Athletics preparations for League Championships

All eight Liberty League institutions sponsoring the Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field will head to Western New York on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 for the 2023 Liberty League Championships.

Hosted this year by the University of Rochester, the championship will take place at Yellowjackets’ Edwin Fauver Stadium at the Brian F. Prince Athletic Complex in Rochester, NY. The Yellowjackets welcome the men’s and women’s athletic teams from Bard College, Ithaca College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), St. Lawrence University, Union College, and Vassar College.

On Friday, the competition starts with the decathlon 110 meter sprint for men and the pole vault for men at 12.00.

Day two (Saturday) begins at 10:30am with the men’s decathlon 110m hurdles and is followed by the women’s heptathlon long jump at 11:30am. trophies for the team champions and recognition for both the men’s and women’s outstanding track and field performers of the Meet.

Last year’s championship saw both the Ithaca College men’s and University of Rochester women’s first Liberty League outdoor titles.

Ithaca cruised to the men’s team title, eclipsing second-place Rochester by 29 points. Rochester was the runner-up (182) and they were followed by RPI (132), St. Lawrence, (56), Vassar (49), Union (35) and Bard (9).

For the women, the Yellowjackets jumped Ithaca on the second day of competition. Rochester finished with 230 points, beating the Bombers (216) by 14 points. RPI (132) and St. Lawrence (98) were among the top four women’s teams in third and fourth place respectively. Rounding out the league teams were Vassar (60), RIT (47), Union (24) and Bard (8).

MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

Ithaca will go in search of their first back-to-back titles on the outdoor court. They previously won multiple titles during the indoor season, taking top honors in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

It won’t be an easy task, however, as the Bombers rank third among Liberty League teams in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Men’s Rating Index. Rochester leads the way, checking in at number 19 and RPI is among the top 30 at number 30. Ithaca ranks 47th. Regionally, RPI ranks second in the Middle East, while Rochester ranks third in the Niagara region, while RIT ranks fourth and Ithaca ranks fifth.

Ithaca will look to the veteran leadership of graduate student Justin Showstead (throw) along with seniors Dom Mikula (pole vault), Nathaniel Oczkowski (sprinter), and Daniel Hutchinson (jump), to take home a new trophy for the Bombers . Showstead, currently ranked 25th nationally in the shot put (15.80 m) and 45th in the javelin throw (54.78 m), is the defending javelin champion, placing third in the shot. He will also compete in the discus throw and hammer throw. Mikula will aim to earn All-Liberty League first team honors in the pole vault for the fourth year in a row. The reigning champion is now second in Division III in 2023 at 5.10 meters. Oczkowski, the 2022 Liberty League Men’s Track Performer of the Meet, won both the 400-meter hurdles and 100-meter hurdles last year. He currently ranks in the top-10 in Division III in the 400 hurdles (10th, 53.23) and top-30 in the 110 hurdles (27th, 14.65). Oczkowski is entered as the top seed in the conference in both events with times of 53.23 and 14.65 respectively. Hutchinson was second in the long jump at 6.83 meters, he is second in the front runners this year at 7.09 meters and he will also compete in the high jump.

Rochester is looking for its first Liberty League outdoor title and the Yellowjackets are fresh from capturing their first Liberty League indoor title last February. Rochester also has numerous athletes appearing in the Division III top 50 in various events. The team is led by senior Scott Sikorski, senior Gabe Lundy, sophomore Cole Goodman and junior Aeden Angelone. Sikorski is among the top 10 in both the 1,500 meters (5th, 3:45.07) and the 800 meters (10th, 1:50.80). He won both the 800 and 1,500 a year ago and is placed first and second in those two events on his way to the 2023 championship. Lundy is ranked 13th nationally in the 400-meter hurdles (53.26) but will go next this weekend a new challenge in the 400 meter sprint. Goodman competes in both the long jump and triple jump, where he leads the competition in 7.39 meters and 15.14 meters. He posted those best numbers of the season in mid-April, placing third in Division III in the triple and 11th in the long. Aeden Angelons is among the best in the country in the decathlon with 6,401 points (10th) and he leads the league in the event. Last year, he earned All-Liberty League second-team recognition with 5,819 points.

RPI will look to re-earn the team trophy after the Engineers’ streak of 12 consecutive national titles was broken at the 2022 championship. They are poised to dominate the distance events with 20 participants in the 5,000 meter run and nine in the 10,000 meter run with all five top-five times among the entries. sophomore Cor Kennedy will lead the team in the 5,000, where he is 11th nationally with a time of 14:09.13 and is seeded first in the event. Kennedy finished third in the championship last year with a time of 14:39.37. Sophomore Vince Simonetti is RPI’s top competitor in the 10,000 in his first league outdoor championship; he ranks 24th in Division III in the event at 29:59.95. Senior Matt Lecky will make some noise in the 1,500 meters and 800 meters during the championship this year. He has the best time in the 1.500 (3:44.27) and is second in the 800 (1:52.85) with DIII rankings of third and 41st respectively. The engineers will also see strong contributions in the sophomore field events James Zeola and senior Josh Cohen . Zeolla is fifth in Division III in the pole vault and opened the outdoor season with a jump of 5.00 meters. Cohen is also among the best in DIII, as he is among the top 30 in the hammer throw (21st, 56.92 m) and discus throw (27th, 48.14 m). He will look to improve on his results from last year in both events, where he placed second in the discus throw and fourth in the hammer.

Other key players to watch include RIT’s 4×400 relay, ranked 14th nationally with a combined time of 3:15.34 (Wilson, Ryan Senf, Goyette, Justin Jantzi) and senior Matthew Funicelli in the throwing events. Entering three events, Funicelli leads the competition in discus (48.89 m, 20th DIII) and hammer throw (57.97 m, 13th DIII), while also placing second in the shot put (15.59 m). Last year he finished second in the shot put and fourth in the discus throw. Sophomores Timothy Boyce of St. Lawrence and Charlie Alekson of Union are nationally ranked in the 1,500 meters at 27th (3:50.13) and 44th (3:51.71). Boyce is fourth (1:53.41) while Alekson is eighth in the 5,000 meters (14:59.72).