The Hundred is killed by T20 cricket Ed Warner

The Hundred hasn’t been embraced more widely as England’s cricket chiefs had hoped, but T20 went from strength to strength instead

England gave cricket to the world. It followed with T20’s generous gift. However, the Hundred remains an unwrapped gift and a rejected England and Wales Cricket Board now struggles to secure its place in the overcrowded T20 world market.

It is not too melodramatic to say that the future of first-class cricket in England and Wales is at stake.

It was only a matter of time before The Hundred collapsed. There are reports that the new leadership of English cricket recognizes that the rest of the world will not adopt a format that does little more than save some time on the 20-over competition that has proved so successful and therefore lucrative.

There is talk of a replacement T20 tournament revolving around the 18 first-class counties, each possibly branded as cities to play for a stronger sense of local identity.

While it’s clearly too late to scrap The Hundred for this year, tickets have been sold and TV shows captured, the ECB just needs to speed up talks with the provinces and broadcasters to make sure it’s killed by the end of August and a replacement is agreed for 2024.

The whole exercise was a folly which, some say, has lost money and alienated core English cricket fans. All apparently to accommodate broadcasters’ desire for shorter matches as a precondition for prime time coverage.

The problem is that the world has stolen the ECB. There are T20 franchise leagues in almost all Test playing countries, offering the best players the chance to roll bowling dibbers and switch-hitting sixes around the world. Even the US is joining in the launch of Major League Cricket.

MLC’s inaugural player draw took place a few weeks ago, foreign investment has washed the owners of the Mumbai Indians belt, with New York catching the eye and the first pitch will be bowled on July 13.

The 18-day US tournament will take place at a single venue in Dallas. At the same time, the last two Ashes tests of the summer are being played, giving MLC little or no attention in England.

Liam Plunkett, 38, a 2019 World Cup winner, is the only standout England player, but he’s been in the US for a few years. The ECB is unwilling to release cricketers to head west, fearing the domino effect on The Hundred, which begins two days after the MLC final.

The American upstart poses a direct threat to any new T20 initiative in England and Wales because he is in the northern hemisphere and thus shares our summer. Each of the other T20 leagues are outside of the first-class English cricket weeks.

Any success for the US business will suck dollars and players out of the pot that may be available to the ECB, and in turn to member nations.

The UK governing body urgently needs to ask itself what it can bring to the global T20 party. It viewed The Hundred in part as a means of supporting the finances of the ailing counties.

Including the same counties in a new league may be the right thing to do, but naming Yorkshire as Leeds, Essex as Chelmsford or Glamorgan as Cardiff will not in itself change its commercial appeal. To do that, those 18 city teams simply need to be opened up to third-party investment.

The franchise model developed by the Indian Premier League, in turn inspired by the workings of American sport, is apparently seen as repugnant by those at the heart of English cricket who have clung to the traditional provincial structures.

The best chance to embrace franchise investors may already be over, but the ECB won’t know for sure until it tests the market. Too late to shake off the resistance to outside investment? Let’s find out.

I have long argued that franchises for teams in The Hundred should have been given to the provinces, with due conditions, to make money. After all, they are the members of the ECB. Instead, the provinces were bought off with relatively modest cash payments, with the ECB retaining direct control over the tournament, the rewards and, more relevantly, the risks.

Courageous leadership, now happily in place at cricket headquarters, would be confident that the counties would do the sport good if they were opened up to third-party money as the facilitator of a new T20 contender.

MI New York is the fifth T20 franchise owned by a subsidiary of Indias Reliance Industries. What price MI London (South), London (North), Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds or Brighton to sit next to Mumbai Indians (men and women), MI Cape Town and MI Emirates?

Stories of two teams

The most inspiring sessions at last week’s SportsPro Live conference were with Shakhtar Donetsk and Wrexham AFC for very different reasons. A takeaway from each:

Shakhtar’s finances were crushed by Fifa’s insistence that its players’ contracts were torn up after the outbreak of war, but it still owed money to other teams for previous player purchases.

The club is still pursuing its cause, but in the meantime, Todd Boehly’s generosity in paying the fat end of 90 yards for Mykhailo Mudryk has set the record straight. Not an altruistic purchase, but a welcome one. No goals in 507 minutes from Mudryk so far for Chelsea.

Wrexham’s main sponsorship deals expire this summer as their Hollywood owners have recognized their true value would not be realized until the first Disney+ series about the club had aired. Smart, and even smarter after this season’s promotion. They now expect a quantum leap in revenue.

Regular readers will have followed Crawley Town’s crypto holdings with me this season. The club narrowly avoided moving out of League Two and swapping places with Wrexham. Instead, Hollywood will come to The Broadfield Stadium in 2023-24.

Keep me honest

In the spirit of telling as many people as possible so I don’t backslide in my preparation, I’m starting a 16-week training block ahead of the Reykjavik Marathon this week. By August 19, I’ll be the wrong (right?) side of 60 for two days.

Many training programs are available. I rely on one in Don Finks Mastering the Marathon, which is aimed at the (ahem!) experienced runner.

