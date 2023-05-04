Melissa Satta, girlfriend of tennis star Matteo Berrettini, smells like trolls

Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend, Melissa Satta, has hit back at those who believe she is responsible for the Italian tennis pro’s abdominal injury.

Satta, a 37-year-old Italian model and TV personality, told Vanity purse that she has been facing “bullying and sexism” online for months because of her relationship with Berrettini.

“Too bad it’s an injury in the same place as the one in 2021, when I didn’t know him,” Satta said of Berrettini’s oblique injury, which will keep the 27-year-old pro out of the Tennis Internationals in Rome.

The tournament, which takes place at the Foro Italico stadium, currently runs until May 21.

“But in any case: do I really have to answer to these people?” Satta asked.

The model, whose ex-husband is German footballer Kevin Prince Boateng, said she faced the same criticism during their 10-year marriage.

She said fans blamed his injury on too much sex.

“Once my ex-husband, who suffered from pubalgia (chronic groin lesion). There, too, they attacked me and said we were having too much sex and that was the cause of his physical problems,” says Satta, who shares a 9-year-old son, Maddox Prince, with Boateng.

“The proof that sexism was there and still is: it’s always women who distract men, and if it’s a woman who loses, it’s what she eats, not a man.”

The influencer, who has nearly five million Instagram followers, admitted that she reacted “low-key” to social media negativity until a headline caught her eye.

“It was something that had been going on for months, when our story came out in January: Berrettini doesn’t win because Satta distracts him, it’s too demanding,” she said of comments she received.







Matteo Berrettini at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2023, an ATP Masters 1000 event at the Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 12, 2023 in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin near Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Getty Images

“But I held back. I’m not the one who denounces something on social media. I have broad shoulders when it comes to judging.

“The title of a newspaper: Melissa Satta brings bad luck, after the match at the Monte Carlo tournament in which Matteo won, but then retired due to the injury.

“How can you write something like that? It’s not ethical. Legitimate my hate.”

Satta also said she was bullied online about her body, among other things.







Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta will not hit the beach in Miami, Florida on April 1, 2023. GC images

“Mainly on the body: sometimes I’m too thin, too fat, all dressed up, badly dressed,” she said. “But I love myself, and so these things don’t affect me that much.

“But if you go into my private sphere, the alarm goes off: I have told my life several times, with interviews, but also on social media of course, but a line has been crossed here.”

Last month, Satta took to Instagram and said she was a victim of “bullying and sexism” from those who accused her of causing Berrettini’s injury.

I get a lot of messages about insults, bullying and sexism,” she said at the time. “I chose to be a public figure, and I accept being exposed and exposing myself on social media, but I’m just trying to have a romantic relationship with another person, I just want to try to be happy too .”







Melissa Satta in April 2023. Instagram / Melissa Satta







Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta in Milan, Italy on February 4, 2023. Getty Images

Satta, who made the romance public in January, met Berrettini through mutual friends in Miami.

“We talked to each other, exchanged phone number and from there we started hearing from each other,” she told Vanity Fair.

“The next day we both left, my life is in Milan, he lives in Monte Carlo.”

The pair continued to communicate through “a thousand chats on WhatsApp,” Satta recalls, adding that she spent time with his parents and he met his mother.







Melissa Satta in Miami in March 2023. Instagram / Melissa Satta







Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta at the Crazy Pizza restaurant in Milan, Italy on February 4, 2023. Getty Images

Satta played coy when asked if she was in love.

I… I… It’s a really hard question also because I’m very shy and very reserved about these things so I find it hard to answer although, uh, I don’t take things lightly at all and if someone my life is like because he’s a special person or he wouldn’t be here,” she said.

“I’m having a lot of trouble… However, I’m very happy.”

Satta also introduced Berrettini to her son.

“For me it is essential that there is also a connection, because if my son does not like the man, that is not an option for me,” she said, among other things. “If Maddox isn’t serene, that’s where it ends.”







Melissa Satta in March 2023. Instagram / Melissa Satta

After her breakup with Boateng, Satta vowed to “never again” date an athlete, but her deep bond with Berrettini allowed them to break all taboos.

Berrettini, who previously dated tennis pro Ajla Tomljanovic, will miss the Italian Open after missing the Madrid Open with an abdominal injury.

The Italian pro is fighting for his first Grand Slam victory after losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final.