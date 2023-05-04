PENN Entertainment Fires Ben Mintz From Poker Podcast For Racist Slur





Posted on: 4 May 2023, 03:11h. Last updated on: May 4, 2023, 3:14 AM. Poker player Ben Mintzy Mintz was fired from Cracking Aces, the poker podcast he regularly co-hosts on the Barstool Sports network, on Wednesday after singing a Bone Thugz-N-Harmony song during a live broadcast on Monday, May 1. text on 1st of the month contains the n-word. Ben Mintz has over $620,000 in live tournament winnings and currently has no podcasting job. (Image: Poker news) Mintz immediately and profusely took to Twitter to apologize, saying he made an unforgivable mistake and “never felt worse about anything”. And he got support from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who denounced what he called the company’s wrong decision in a Twitter video. I think everyone who watched the clip thought, “He’s not supposed to do that,” Portnoy said in the video. He’s just not the brightest bulb to ever come down the pipe. And he just screwed up. And he knew he screwed up. And there was no hate behind it. No nothing.” Portnoy, who according to the New York Post has sparked controversy by dropping his own n-bombs during podcasts – admitted he had no authority to reverse the decision as his sale of the remainder of Barstool to PENN Entertainment closed earlier this year. (Portnoy originally sold 36% of the company to PENN in 2020 for $163 million, then the remainder in February for $388 million.) In addition to owning Barstool Sports, PENN operates 43 land-based casinos in 20 states under the Ameristar, Boomtown, and Hollywood Casino brands. And his relationships with the regulators who monitor the state’s operating licenses are his main concern. Therefore, instances of alleged racism – whether intentional or not – cannot be tolerated. The call to fire Mintz was reportedly made by Penn CEO Jay Snowden himself. No Words Mintzed Portnoy has faced his own criticism of the sale. In a separate Twitter video, he emotionally responded to critics: “I was sold out. Did you just find that out? Made hundreds of millions, made millions for everyone Yeah, we completely sold out. And you do that as an entrepreneur.” Mintz. a popular and skilled poker player with over $620,000 in live tournament winnings, joined Barstool in 2020. After his firing he tweeted that he is cheerful, that he is definitely an idiot, but I am also a resilient one.

