Blacker, Parkhurst named second-team All Pac-12





SAN FRANCISCO The Pac-12 Conference on Thursday announced the beach volleyball teams for all 2023 conferences and Arizona seniors Sarah Blacker And Alex Parkhurst earned second team honors. It is Parkhurst’s third consecutive season named to the second team, as Blacker takes her second all-conference honor after earning second team honors in 2021. Parkhurst becomes the first Wildcat to receive three all-conference awards in her career, while Blacker joins Parkhurst, Madison Witt, and McKenna Witt as the only two-time honorees. Blacker and Parkhurst topped Arizona’s lineup for all but one game during the 2023 season, finishing with a combined 18–14 record. The 18 wins give Blacker 92 wins over her five seasons, setting a new record for individual wins at Arizona, while Parkhurst finished with 59 wins in four seasons, ranking 10th on the all-time list at UA. The full list of recipients for all 2023 conferences is at the bottom of this release. Complete list of Arizona’s All Pac-12 recipients: 2016 Madison Witt (first team)

McKenna Witt (first team)

Jianna Bonomi (second team)

Katarina Schulz (second team) 2017 Madison Witt (first team)

McKenna Witt (first team) 2019 Olivia Hallaran (second team)

Mia Mason (Second Team) 2021

Alan Rennie (Second team)

Alex Parkhurst (Second team)

Sarah Blacker (Second team)

Mad noble (All freshmen) 2022

Alex Parkhurst (Second team) 2023

Alex Parkhurst (Second team)

Sarah Blacker (Second team 2023 Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Postseason Awards Pac-12 Pair of the Year:Megan Kraft and Delaynie Maple, USC

Pac-12 Player of the Year:Megan Kraft, USC

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year:Maggie Boyd, UCLA

Pac-12 Coach of the Year:Stein Metzger, UCLA 2023 Pac-12 beach volleyball teams for all conferences First team

Name, school, year, place of residence Peri Brennan, UCLA, Jr., Laguna Beach, California.

Maggie Boyd, UCLA, Fr., Flower Mound, Texas

Lexy Denaburg, UCLA, Sr., Merritt Island, Fla.

Xolani Hodel, Stanford, Jr., Huntington Beach, California.

Megan Kraft, USC, Jr., San Diego, California.

MaddiKriz, Stanford, Sr., Austin, Texas

Chloe Loreen, Washington, Gr., Seattle, Wash.

Delaynie Maple, USC, Jr., San Diego, California.

Natalie Robinson, Washington, Gr., Seattle, Wash.

Abby Van Winkle, UCLA, Gr., San Clemente, California. Second team

Name, school, year, place of residence

Sarah Blacker Arizona, Gr., San Diego, California.

Sierra Caffo, California, So., San Diego, California.

Ashley Delgado, California, Gr., Novato, California.

Charlie Ekstrom, Stanford, Gr., San Diego, California.

Alex Parkhurst Arizona, Sr., Tucson, Ariz.

Ainsley Radell, California, Sr., Moraga, California.

Madison Shields, USC, Gr., El Dorado Hills, California.

Lexi Sweeney, Arizona State, Sr., Phoenix, Arizona;

Liz Waters-Leiga, California, Jr., San Leandro, California.

Madison White, USC, Fr., Scottsdale, Ariz. All-freshman team

Name, school, place of residence Kelly Belardi, Stanford, Manhattan Beach, California.

Maggie Boyd, UCLA, Flower Mound, Texas

Ashley Vincent, Stanford, Atlanta, Ga.

Gabby Walker, USC, Flower Mound, Texas

Madison White, USC, Scottsdale, Ariz. #BearDown

